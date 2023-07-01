Stillwater man faces felony charge, accused of stabbing attack on 54-year-old

Jun. 30—A man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after he stabbed a 54-year-old man in his left eye at a homeless camp, the Stillwater Police Department said.

Bryce Crowley, 27, was arrested Tuesday near the Walmart on North Perkins Road. Witnesses reported a victim emerged from the woods in the area with blood coming from his left eye, looking for help.

When police arrived, they made contact with the victim, who said Crowley was asking people in the homeless camp for cigarettes. The victim told Crowley no and to leave.

It was at that moment that Crowley pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the eye, according to an affidavit. The victim told police Crowley sat down and laughed.

With assistance from Stillwater Emergency Management and its drone, SPD officers, deputies with the Payne County Sheriff's Office and K-9 units were able to locate Crowley, SPD said in a news release.

The victim was transported to Stillwater Medical Center and was treated for his injury.

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Crowley pleaded guilty to public intoxication and drug possession misdemeanors and knowingly concealing stolen farm equipment, a felony, just four days before the stabbing incident took place. He received a two-year deferred sentence, pending good behavior.

Couple arrested for drug trafficking, child neglect

Clarence Mason, a 27-year-old man, and Hunter Dunagan, a 20-year-old woman, were arrested on June 15 after the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the Stillwater Police Department responded to a referral stating Mason was selling drugs from a home with two children.

Mason was known to be heavily involved in drug sales, an SPD officer wrote in an affidavit.

Police said Mason denied having any drugs in his residence, but prepackaged fentanyl pills and a drug ledger containing names of customers were found within the two-year-old and four-year-old's reach. A loaded Smith & Wesson .380 was also located.

According to the affidavit, Dunagan said she was in a dating relationship with Mason, and he was selling fentanyl to help her pay bills.

DHS secured custody of the children.