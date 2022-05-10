Stillwater man found guilty of distributing and possessing child porn

May 9—After a two-day trial, Payne County jurors found Stillwater resident Donald Lett guilty of possessing and distributing child pornographic material and recommended 12 years in prison.

In June of last year, Lett was charged after Stillwater detectives received a cyber tip that child pornographic material was being sent through Facebook messenger.

Lett appeared with his attorney Royce Hobbs on May 2 before Judge Phillip Corley for the first day of his jury trial. The State of Oklahoma was represented by Assistant District Attorney's Debra Vincent and Erica Garuccio.

The lead detective on the case, Sherae LeJeune, told the News Press that closing arguments would be heard on May 4.

When official charges were filed, the News Press reported that LeJeune reported receiving the electronic notification on May 13, 2021. Facebook had reported prohibited activity by a user named Don Letts, who police say sent five files containing child sexual assault material on April 18, 2021.

LeJeune obtained video footage that depicted Lett performing sexual acts on another male, but she didn't know the age of the man in the video.

According to the probable cause affidavit, LeJeune determined that Lett was the male in one of the videos performing sexual acts on another male. LeJeune made contact with Lett on May 28, 2021. She alleged that he told her he was interested in younger males due to living in a college town.

Once the evidence was presented, and both sides had rested, the jury deliberated and recommended 10 years in the Department of Corrections for possession of child pornography and two years for distributing the porn.

A presentence investigation was ordered, and Lett was remanded to the custody of the Payne County Sheriff's Office; and Corley will formally sentence him on June 24.