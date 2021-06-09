Stillwater man investigated, charged for child pornography

Jun. 9—A 49-year-old Stillwater man was charged Tuesday in Payne County District Court with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Stillwater police arrested Donald Eugene Lett after an investigation following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System after Facebook reported prohibited activity.

Detective Sherae LeJeune reported receiving the electronic notification May 13. Facebook had reported prohibited activity by a user named Don Letts, who police say sent five files containing child sexual assault material April 18.

According to the probable cause affidavit, LeJeune determined that Lett was the male in one of the videos performing sexual acts on another male. She didn't know the exact age of the male in the video. LeJeune made contact with Lett on May 28. She wrote that he told her he is interested in younger males due to living in a college town.

"He said he does search for 'younger males' on pornography websites. He had seen what appeared to be child pornography listed in the search results before, but he does not specifically search for it," LeJeune wrote.

The affidavit said Lett admitted to viewing a video of a 12-year-old boy, but he said he closed out of the video when he realized "the boy was younger than he should be for pornography." LeJeune wrote in the affidavit that two of Lett's Facebook accounts had been deactivated.

She took possession of Lett's cellphone, and on June 1, she was granted a search warrant for it. She reported multiple social media apps on Lett's phone and more child sexual assault material in the Google Image gallery.

According to the affidavit, a majority of text conversations were related to sexual acts, sex interests and arranging sexual encounters.

LeJeune wrote that there were messages to an 18-year-old in which Lett said he would have sexual encounters with him, but would also engage in the acts if he was 10 years old. She said Lett told users he had sexual relations with two minors and gave graphic details of sexual abuse of a dog.

Lett was arrested June 2 and transported to the Payne County Jail. He appeared in court Tuesday on the arraignment docket, and a bond amount has not been set at this time.