Stillwater man leads deputies on high-speed chase in Washington, Ramsey counties

Jan. 26—A high-speed chase that started in Mahtomedi ended early Wednesday when a 26-year-old Stillwater man driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee crashed into a lamppost near the state Capitol in St. Paul, officials said.

Charles Acker was arrested around 4 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of drug possession, receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer, among others.

Officers said the incident started when a Washington County sheriff's deputy learned Acker, who was known to have multiple felony warrants, was en route to an apartment complex in Mahtomedi.

When another deputy attempted to stop Acker, he fled out of the parking lot to Hallam Avenue and drove north to Stillwater Road, according to police reports. The chase continued east on Stillwater Road to Hilton Trail and then on to Minnesota 36 for a stretch; speeds of 100 to 110 mph were recorded, police said. No other vehicles were on the highway.

Acker exited on Edgerton Street and went south, and then turned right on Wheelock Parkway, where he crossed Interstate 35. Deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office took over the chase from there, according to police reports. At one point, Acker drove west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on University Avenue.

Eventually, Acker cut diagonally across the former Sears parking lot near the state Capitol toward Rice Street, where he jumped the curb and struck a light pole, the reports state. He then got out of the car and started running east across Rice Street toward John Ireland Boulevard. Deputies pursued him on foot and Acker eventually surrendered, the report states.

Deputies found 14 grams of methamphetamine in the 2017 Jeep Cherokee, which had been reported stolen.

Acker, whose driving status was revoked, was wanted on felony warrants for second-degree burglary out of Ramsey County and for stolen checks out of Washington County.