Stillwater man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Aug. 31—A Stillwater man charged with second-degree murder has entered a blind plea.

Tyler Ryba, 27, was scheduled for a non jury trial before Judge Stephen Kistler, but he entered into a blind plea, which gives Kistler the control over his sentence.

Ryba was charged in 2018, after police alleged he was under the influence when he caused a fatal collision that killed Karen Nelson. Ryba hit Nelson head-on, on Highway 33 east of Perkins city limits.

Ryba was originally given a jury trial date in 2019 that was scheduled for June 9, 2020. In January of 2020, his lawyer Cheryl Ramsey filed a motion to dismiss the charge, claiming the appropriate charge based on evidence would be negligent homicide, a misdemeanor.

Since the Supreme Court ordered trials to be postponed because of the pandemic, his trial date in June was stricken.

A new date was set for June 21 of this year, and on June 15, Ryba waived his right to a jury trial and decided to either have a bench trial or to enter into a plea.

Ryba was scheduled for a non jury trial Monday morning but entered into a blind plea instead.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington wasn't sure of the exact agreement because it was made several months ago when he was scheduled for a jury trial.

Ryba will appear in court Sept. 21 to schedule a sentencing hearing and a presentence investigation was ordered.