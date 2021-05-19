Stillwater man sentenced to 25 years in fatal 2019 shooting

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
May 19—Judge Stephen Kistler heard victim impact statements before sentencing Coryon Thomas, convicted in the fatal shooting of Mandrale Alexander Henry in 2019, to 25 years in prison.

Henry's mother read her victim impact statement to the court on how her and the family have struggled since the death of her son.

"This crime has been nothing shy of devastation," she said.

She told the court of the work she did before her son was killed and how his death affected her ability to continue her passion.

"How can I work with juveniles when one murdered my son," she told the court.

She also said her husband retired earlier than planned, and the family had gone through therapy to cope with their grief.

Henry's mother asked Kistler to give Thomas the full 25 years in the Department of Corrections and for him to register as a violent offender upon his release.

"He will be out living his life, and I will still be spending Mother's Day at the cemetery," she said.

She told the court she forgives Thomas, because that is what she is supposed to do.

Defense Attorney Virginia Banks told the court that she expects the judge to sentence her client to the 25 years, pursuant to the plea agreement.

She also reminded the court that Thomas was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting, and that he was not thinking with mature adult thoughts.

Thomas wanted to speak to the court before he was sentenced.

He told Kistler that at the time of the shooting he was very scared and acted irrationally.

If given a chance to go back in time, he said he would do things differently and no one would be in court today.

"All I ask for is mercy," Thomas said.

Thomas kept turning around and looking at Henry's family in the courtroom during his statement to the judge.

He then asked Kistler if he could direct his apology at the victim's family and Kistler allowed him to do so.

Thomas told Henry's family he was sorry and meant it from the bottom of his heart.

"I'm sorry for everything that happened," he told the family.

Judge Kistler took the victim impact statements, the presentence investigation and Thomas' age into consideration before sentencing him to 25 years in DOC custody.

Thomas must serve at least 85% of the 25 years before he would be eligible for parole.

He will be around 40 years old before he would have the possibility to be released, and he will then have to register as a violent offender for 10 additional years.

Thomas was given credit for time served in the Payne County Jail, and he decided to remain in jail for 10 days before being picked up by DOC.

