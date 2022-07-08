Stillwater manhunt ends with arrest after several hours

Jul. 7—On Thursday afternoon, the Stillwater Police Department received a 911 call that prompted a manhunt that lasted several hours.

Vincent Sierra was accused of attempting a first-degree burglary sometime after 1 p.m. Police said he fled on foot, and a search ensued until he was arrested at 6:30 p.m.

The department released information via social media about Sierra's clothing and a mugshot so people could report if they saw Sierra.

"Stillwater Police Dept. are looking for a male subject in the area of 3100 E. Raintree. He was last seen running west of the area," the post read, "Residents are encouraged to stay away from this area or remain inside their home. The subject is considered armed and dangerous."

SPD Public Information Officer TJ Low said the initial 911 call indicated that Sierra had attempted first-degree burglary and threatened to harm the resident.

Vincent's mom, Lily Sierra, told the News Press she hadn't heard from her son while police were looking for him. She said her son's ex — the alleged owner of the house — called her to let Lily know she was OK and that police were making a big deal out of something. The News Press has not corroborated that statement with the homeowner.

Lily said her son isn't a bad kid. She said he's a good dad and just fell into trouble because he's an addict.

A man matching the description who was in the area was placed in investigative detention around 4:30 p.m. but later released.

At the time of the search, Payne County was on a heat advisory warning, and when Vincent was arrested, he was seen shirtless and not wearing the clothes SPD said he was wearing. After more than three hours, the manhunt was called off due to officers' health in the extreme heat (103 degrees, heat index of 109)," Low said. "As officers were returning to the station, a tip was received from an alert citizen about Sierra's whereabouts."

SPD utilized their SWAT team and K-9 trackers and ultimately arrested Sierra. Multiple agencies assisted SPD in canvassing multiple areas and blocking off areas that weren't searched and secured.

SPD was assisted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, SWAT, Stillwater Emergency Management, Crisis Intervention Team, and the Payne County Sheriff's Office. Sierra was arrested on anticipated charges of attempted first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and threats to perform an act of violence. Official charges will be determined by the Payne County District Attorney's Office.

Sierra was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in May. He was scheduled to be in court on June 29 but failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and the previous bond was forfeited and doubled.