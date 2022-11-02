Stillwater and Oklahoma City police searching for missing juveniles

Nov. 1—The Stillwater Police Department is searching for two juveniles reported to have run away from homes in Stillwater and Oklahoma City.

Police believe teens Persia Lalehparvaran and Tsegan Jones may be in or are traveling to Houston.

SPD said officers responded Sunday morning to a residence on south Burdick to investigate a runaway.

"The grandmother woke up to find that her 15-year-old granddaughter, Persia Lalehparvaran was missing, as well as a white 2012 Volvo S60. The tag on the Volvo is Absentee Shawnee Tribal plates with the numbers, 9199," SPD's report states. "The grandmother received a phone call earlier in the morning of Oct. 30, 2022 from another family member in Oklahoma City stating Tsegan Jones was also missing. Oklahoma City Police Department had responded to take the runaway report from the family. It was reported to SPD that the family in OKC was able to track the phone of Jones and that is was south on I-35 towards Texas. The grandmother advised that Persia had searched 'distance from Stillwater to Houston' on the family computer recently."

SPD and OCPD are working with Houston PD to located the missing girls. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.