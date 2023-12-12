Stillwater Parade of Lights draws thousands

Dec. 11—The Stillwater Parade of Lights drew thousands again this year — in a Christmas tradition that's lasted almost 30 years.

Nearly 50 entries rounded out the parade, which included high school bands, nonprofits and local businesses. The theme for 2023 was "Holidays in Stillwater."

The winners of the Parade of Lights entries included:

* Payne County 4H Livestock — Best Community Float

* First United Methodist Youth Group — Best Nonprofit Float

* Elks Lodge No. 1859 — Best Commercial Float

* Perkins-Tryon Midnight-Regiment Band — Best Band

The entrants are judged on use of lights — how many lights they use, how the lights coordinate with the theme and if the lights are actually working.

The parade started at West Ninth Avenue, traveled up South Main Street to West Seventh Avenue, then down South Husband Street — a route that has stayed fairly consistent over the years, said Collett Campbell, a parade committee member.

"It is truly a community event," Campbell said. "It's a great event that you can go and see your neighbors."

The streets were not only lit by street lights and the glow from the parade, but also by the light sabers handed out to the approximately 5,000 people who attended.

Community Programs Manager Stephanie Kinder has also worked closely with Campbell for 10 years on the parade, and works with Campbell on other community projects.

"We are always looking for ways to improve community events, especially when it comes to the safety of the participants," Kinder said. "We decided this year to hand out candy and light sabers prior to the start of the parade."

Kinder said the committee reached out to community partners for assistance, and Visit Stillwater and Stillwater Chamber of Commerce were thrilled to support the event and purchased the candy.

"We had a number of community volunteers help pass out the candy, and feedback, so far, has been very positive," Kinder said. "Believe it or not, we had about a box of candy left over. I think everyone received handfuls."

Campbell helped coordinate the parade for 25 years, but said Tom Williams, the 2023 parade marshal, was the driving force behind making the parade what it is today.

"His job was to coordinate the lineup, he coordinated getting streets blocked off," Campbell said. "He had also been a City Councilman, so he knew all the contacts to get all of that done."

Williams served as a City Councilman for six years, in addition to serving as director at the YMCA for 11 years. Now he works part-time as a bus driver for Oklahoma State University and Stillwater Public Schools.

He served on two parade committees, one in Fort Worth and one in Ardmore. When he saw Stillwater's holiday parade, he knew it could be much more.

"We built it up to what it is today, and I'm real proud of that," Williams said. "But I had great help, (Campbell) has been a great help over the years."

Despite some years with freezing weather or tornado warnings, the parade still went on.

"This is just a festive time of year," Williams said. "And this year was unusual — I mean, it was an absolutely perfect evening. (The) crowds were huge."

Some of Williams' favorite memories of coordinating the parade included seeing the Clydesdale horses, marching bands and the bagpipe players.

"It's just the fun of seeing it all go down the street, especially in the nighttime with all the lights," Williams said. "It just kind of dazzles you."

He said what makes the parade special is the "civic pride and civic enjoyment" that is shown. Entrants have been loyal, he said — including groups such as the Stillwater High School marching band, Perkins-Tryon Midnight-Regiment Band, 4H and FFA.

"The community showing up and participating is a major part of it," Williams said. "You can say you're going to have a parade, but if nobody shows up, it's a different deal."

Being the parade marshal was a different view of the parade for Williams, but he enjoyed waving at friends he knew and seeing the crowd.

"It was the culmination of all the years that I've worked with Campbell and the many other volunteers," Williams said. "It was just a neat experience to see people showing up for it. (To say), 'Hey, this was worth it all these years.' ... It's one I'll always remember."