UPDATE: Stillwater police apprehend person related to shots-fired; person not arrested

May 3—Capt. Kyle Gibbs said the suspect related to the shots fired report was placed into investigative detention, but not arrested.

"Officers can't prove he committed a crime," Gibbs said.

The shots fired call came in just before noon Monday.

Brittney Simms, a witness on scene, said she heard a single gunshot toward the top of the parking garage of Prime Place.

She described the sound as "loud, kind of faint."

Sims said she was sure it was a gunshot, so her friend called 911.

SPD responded to what had been reported as possible shots fired somewhere near Prime Place apartments. They later followed a suspect who had left the scene on foot near Chase Bank.

That person was apprehended on scene without incident.

Capt. Royce Stephens told the News Press witnesses saw the person police eventually apprehended stuff a handgun into his waistband, but lost sight of him.

Several SPD officers looked for the possible weapon used, but they have not found a weapon as of press time.

This case is still under investigation.