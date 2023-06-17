Stillwater police arrest teen who pointed air pistol at people

Jun. 16—A 14-year-old boy was arrested on multiple felony charges, the Stillwater Police Department said in a news release.

On June 8, officers responded to Main Street and Miller Avenue after it was reported that a juvenile in a red Nissan Rogue pointed a firearm at people. Officers located an air pistol that resembled a real semi-automatic pistol and several gallon size bags of marijuana, the release said.

The suspect, not named because of his age, was transported to the Cleveland County Juvenile Detention Center.

In Oklahoma, a person may be charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which this juvenile was, even if the gun is unloaded or if it's a prop that looks like a real gun because it may still be used to threaten or intimidate others.

Former SPS employee moves forward with criminal proceedings

The former Stillwater Public Schools employee accused of embezzling more than $200,000 has a preliminary hearing set for August 22.

In December, plea negotiations were underway, and defense attorney Joe White said a preliminary hearing would only happen if a deal could not be reached. White said at the time that the ideal plea bargain would have kept Hampton out of prison and would involve a payment plan for her to repay the money she allegedly stole from 2013 to 2019.

If Hampton goes through the entire legal process and receives a guilty verdict in a jury trial, she could face up to 10 years in prison. A not guilty verdict would, of course, allow her to not pay any money to SPS.

Discovery submitted to the court includes a five-page special investigative audit that concluded she appeared to have misappropriated the district's nutrition funds.

Etherington posted bond, released from custody

Kevin Etherington, the former first assistant district attorney of Payne County and Logan County accused of possessing child pornography, was released from custody in May after posting a $200,000 bond, according to court records.

Etherington, 54, was arrested in November after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found 153 "easily identifiable" child sexual abuse materials on his Google Drive.

He was charged with two counts of child pornography possession upon his arrest, and a Lincoln County judge handed down an additional "Peeping Tom" felony charge after a recorded interview revealed he took clandestine photographs of girls in bikinis at an apartment complex's swimming pool.

Bond was initially set at $500,000 but was reduced to $200,000 in December.

Etherington's next court appearance is scheduled for July 12, which will be before a district judge.