Stillwater police conduct search warrant at rival fraternity in dead longhorn investigation

Dec. 6—In the latest development in the case of the dead longhorn left at the FarmHouse fraternity on the campus of Oklahoma State University, the Stillwater Police Department said it was serving a search warrant at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity in Stillwater.

Over the weekend, the City of Stillwater published a press release that said AGR was part of the investigation.

"Preliminary reports from this multi-jurisdictional investigation indicate that members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity have imperative information about the acquisition, transportation, and dumping of the animal corpse," the release said."Stillwater Police appreciates the cooperation from the FarmHouse fraternity and will continue efforts to collect information from Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity."

Alumni and current students have described FarmHouse and AGR as "rival" fraternities.

Because it was a longhorn carcass that was left on the lawn, many thought it might have to do with the Big 12 Football Championship against Texas the following day. Police received a call early Friday morning about a dead longhorn, sliced on the flank with the words "F--- FH" painted on the hide.

OSU's official statements have not speculated on motive.

"The Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory is in the process of completing testing and will submit a report to the Stillwater Police Department upon conclusion of its work. The Stillwater Police Department is leading the criminal investigation and requested the examination by the OADDL lab," the statement reads. "Oklahoma State University continues to support the Stillwater Police Department in its investigation, and the university's Office of Student Support and Conduct is continuing its investigation. We stand with the Stillwater community in condemning this reprehensible and disturbing act, which in no way represents the values of our institution."