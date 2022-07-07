Stillwater police investigating sexual assault from OSU

Jul. 6—Reported sexual assaults to the Oklahoma State University Police Department have doubled over the last year between January to June.

In 2021 there were six sexual assaults and three fondlings reported. That number increased. Five sexual assaults were reported in 2019.

Since January, 13 sexual assaults have been reported by students. Two cases of fondling were reported too. One fondling of a juvenile was reported in March, and one fondling of an adult was reported in May. These reports are based on the crime logs published by OSUPD.

Of those 13 sexual assaults, six are open to OSUPD. Cases reported by

The most recent assault reported by the university was on June 25, when a Cowboy Alert was broadcast.

The alert said, "an alleged sexual assault has been reported at Williams Apartments at McElroy and Walnut. An unknown male subject lured a female into his apartment."

OSU Public Information Officer Shannon Rigsby told the News Press through further investigation it was determined the assault fell under the jurisdiction of the Stillwater Police Department. SPD took over the case last week and is investigating the alleged assault.

The details surrounding the assault haven't been released to the News Press.

SPD PIO TJ Low said the Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating the case.

"Lt. (Cody) Manuel advised the case is open to us," he said. "It is currently under investigation. Nothing new to report yet."