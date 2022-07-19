Stillwater police investigating SHS bomb threat; nothing suspicious found at the school

Jul. 18—Stillwater Police Department investigated a bomb threat at Stillwater High School on Monday afternoon.

The call did not come from a local number and was received at the SHS office at 12:09 p.m., City of Stillwater PIO Dawn Jones told the News Press. The caller, whose voice was described as unclear, gravelly and hard to understand, said they were going to "blow up" the school building.

SPD said there were doubts about the credibility of the threat but it was taken seriously.

Nine students in the building were dismissed for the day and police searched to make sure everyone was accounted for, Jones said.

SPD then performed a thorough sweep of the building and determined there was not threat, according to an email sent to parents.

Three officers performed the search without calling in a K9.

As a precaution, afternoon volleyball practice was moved to Will Rogers Elementary and Color Guard practice was canceled.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing and now turns to the source of the call and everything related to that, Jones said.

Oklahoma takes a hard stance against terroristic threats and acts of violence involving weapons meant to cause mass destruction, the Hunsucker Legal Group, a criminal defense firm, advises. The penalties vary depending on the circumstances and whether anyone was killed or injured, but even making a bomb threat can result in a minimum of three years in prison.

"Under Oklahoma law, it is a felony offense to manufacture a bomb as well as to threaten or attempt to use any explosive or incendiary device ... It also includes bomb threats that are made with no intention of carrying out the act," according to the firm's website.