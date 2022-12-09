UPDATE: Stillwater Police respond to 'bogus' active shooter call at Stillwater Junior High

Dec. 9—The Stillwater Police Department was dispatched Thursday morning to Stillwater Junior High and Skyline Elementary for a possible active shooter that police later said was a "bogus call."

A SPD news release said Chief Jeff Watts diverted officers to respond to other schools in the district in case of a swatting call — a prank call to emergency services that attempt to bring about a large response of armed officers to an address.

"We take all threats of violence against our schools seriously," Watts said in the release. "We remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any incidents that threaten the safety of our community."

The schools were locked down as parents began to learn about the situation from students.

Close to half an hour later, SPD gave an all-clear. An announcement on the school PA system said students could call guardians to let them know they were OK.

"While this is under investigation and is a widespread phenomenon today," Barry Fuxa, Public Relations and Communications Coordinator for Stillwater Public Schools said. "We would encourage our parents to have conversations with their children about the serious nature of making unfounded claims."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told Oklahoma Watch reporter Ashlynd Huffman that at least four school districts — Stillwater, Perry, Enid and Tulsa — went into lockdown due to active shooter threats. All turned out to be false claims, and no weapons had been found at any of the school sites. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are looking into the threats.

"It is bad. It looks as if someone is testing our response," Trooper Eric Foster told Huffman.

The Oklahoma City FBI office said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the FBI is receiving "numerous swatting incidents across the state of Oklahoma and the nation wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made."

"We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats," according to the release. "Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, we are unable to provide more details. However, it is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a school threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers money. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."

FBI spokesman Kayla McCleery did not have the number of schools targeted in the hoax but said she knew of at least nine. She said this is part of an investigation out of the Boston field office.

National Public Radio reported in November that Federal authorities are investigating hundreds of automated swatting hoaxes that appear to originate from a single person outside of the United States.