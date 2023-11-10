Stillwater police seeking help to locate dangerous suspect

Nov. 9—The Stillwater Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with locating 25-year-old Lewis Anthony Bearden III, who was convicted of brandishing firearms while committing violent crimes.

He has violated his probation and parole, and is at-large, police said in a news release.

After being contacted by probation and parole, a search warrant was obtained for 3126 East Raintree in Stillwater, Bearden's reported location.

SPD's Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team (SOT) attempted to serve high-risk arrest warrants at the address. A family member confirmed that Bearden was inside the residence alone.

SOT blocked off the area, made numerous announcements for anyone inside the residence to come out and no responses were received.

K-9 officers were utilized inside the residence, and a thorough search was performed before determining that Bearden was no longer present. Through items found within the residence and conversations with neighbors, police said Bearden was recently at the location.

Bearden has outstanding felony arrest warrants from Lincoln County for multiple counts of burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, knowingly concealing stolen property and robbery in the first degree.

If anyone knows Bearden's location, they are asked to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

He is 5-foot-3, approximately 135 pounds, his hair is brown and his eyes are blue.