Stillwater Police serves search warrant after dead longhorn found at OSU fraternity

A dead longhorn was found last week in the front yard of OSU's Farm House fraternity. Stillwater police are investigating another university fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho.

After a dead longhorn carcass was found on the lawn of Oklahoma State University’s FarmHouse fraternity last Friday, the Stillwater Police Department says a search warrant is being served at OSU's Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

The animal was discovered Dec. 1 with its stomach cut open, and the words "(expletive) FH" branded on its side.

"Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house," the university said in a statement.

The early investigation indicated that members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity "have imperative information about the acquisition, transportation, and dumping of the animal corpse," officials said. Many on social media also drew attention to the fraternities' apparent rivalry.

More: Alleged Oklahoma State frat beef results in dead longhorn on campus day before Big 12 game

Report: Longhorn was dead before illegal dumping

An initial report revealed the dead longhorn was diseased before its death, according to a news release.

Final necropsy results from the OSU Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory will reveal the time and cause of death and any evidence of animal cruelty, the Stillwater news release said. The Stillwater Police Department is working with several agencies regarding "desecrated animal corpse illegally dumped" outside of the Farm House fraternity.

Police ask those with information regarding the investigation to contact the Stillwater Police Department at 405-533-8477.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Search warrant issued after dead longhorn found at OSU fraternity