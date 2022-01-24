Stillwater Schools Start Superintendent Search

STILLWATER, MN — Stillwater Area Public Schools officials have launched their search for the district’s next superintendent, with the new leader expected to be in place by the start of July.

Malina Lansfeldt has served as interim superintendent since former schools chief Denise Pontrelli’s departure in 2020. Lansfeldt plans to apply to be named as the district’s permanent superintendent, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

The Stillwater Area Public Schools board interviewed two executive search companies earlier this month before voting 6-1 to hire the Minnesota School Board Association to find the district’s next leader. Details of the contract were not disclosed by the district.

The board said it is seeking an “exceptional leader” and “visionary, creative thinker” to take the district forward.

The new superintendent must be a “people person” who can improve test scores and work honestly and ethically with district officials, staff and students, according to a brochure advertising the vacancy.

Applications must be submitted to the Minnesota School Board Association’s Executive Search Service before 11:59 p.m. March 13.

The MSBA is due to screen applicants March 13-24, with the first round of interviews to start March 28. A second round of interviews is scheduled for April 7, with district officials hoping to approve a contract with the new superintendent by April 14.

The new superintendent is expected to start July 1.

This article originally appeared on the Stillwater Patch