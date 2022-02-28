Stillwater Target Store Employees Could Make Up To $24 Per Hour

Jason Addy
·2 min read

STILLWATER, MN — Target Corp. announced on Monday that new and current employees, including in Stillwater, could receive a wage of up to $24 per hour.

The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which said that an employee's exact starting wage within the range will depend on the job, local market, local wage data and other factors.

The highest starting wages will be paid in the most competitive markets. Target currently has a universal starting wage of $15 per hour, the Associated Press reported.

Twin Cities Landmarks Light Up In Show Of Support For Ukraine

"Our team is at the heart of our strategy and success, and their energy and resilience keep us at the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests year after year," Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer for Target, said in a news release.

"We want all team members to be better off for working at Target, and years of investments in our culture of care, meaningful pay, expanded health care benefits and opportunities for growth have been essential to helping our team members build rewarding careers."

3 Stillwater Schools On Weekly COVID-19 Outbreak List

Target has several stores in the Stillwater area:

  • 2021 Market Dr., Stillwater

  • 2401 Coulee Road, Hudson, Wisconsin

  • 7900 32nd St. N, Oakdale

  • 449 Commerce Dr., Woodbury

Target also announced Monday that it will roll out broader health care coverage for its hourly team members:

Hourly store team members who work a minimum average of 25 hours a week will be eligible to enroll in a Target medical plan, down from the previous requirement of 30 hours per week.

Target also will reduce the waiting period for all eligible hourly team members to enroll in a Target medical plan. Depending on position, eligible team members can access comprehensive health care benefits three to nine months sooner.

Target will provide additional benefits, including virtual physical therapy at no cost, enhanced fertility benefits and other new wellness offerings, as part of most Target medical plans. Team members also will gain faster access to 401(k) plans.

In total, the company said it will invest $300 million more in pay and benefit enhancements for its workers.

This article originally appeared on the Stillwater Patch

