Stillwater: United Way needs 50 bowls for hunger fundraiser

Potters and collectors of pottery, the Youth United Way of Washington County-East needs your help.

The group needs about 50 more bowls for its Empty Bowls fundraiser on March 7 at Stillwater Area High School.

The event is intended to raise awareness of hunger. Attendees buy a meal of soup and bread and can buy ceramic bowls hand-crafted by local artists. The money raised is allocated to local agencies to benefit youth and hunger programs.

Youth United Way is a group of 6th- to 12th-grade students who work together to raise money for youth and hunger programs and Empty Bowls is the group’s largest fundraiser during the year.

Tickets are $20 for dinner and a bowl; $10 for dinner only. The cost for children 5 and younger is $5.

If you are interested in donating bowls or other items, or if you’d like to buy tickets to the event, go to uwwce.org/empty-bowls or call 651-439-3838. Pottery also can be dropped off at the United Way office at 1825 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater.

