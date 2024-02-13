Stillwater’s Winterfest will kickoff Thursday, run through Monday

Despite a February with temperatures usually reserved for later in a Minnesota spring, the weather isn’t stopping all winter fun. Winterfest is taking place this Thursday through Monday in Stillwater. The warm temperatures may even make the Wisconsin Dash, a short run across the river and back, more appealing for some.

The Stillwater Winterfest schedule is full of activities, with free live music all weekend. Events include a Parka Pub Crawl, a talent show, a fat bike rally, fireworks, designer purse bingo and caramelized beer poking.

Judd Sather, the owner of JX Venue and Winterfest founder, created Winterfest to bring people together during the cold season.

“Our goal was really to bring people into Stillwater in the dead of winter, you know, to really enhance the local businesses in town,” said Emily Tweed, director of events and venue operations at JX Venue.

All participating vendors will have a sticker in their storefront window to notify attendees where they can collect punches on the Winterfest card throughout the weekend. Dining venues were asked to create specialty cocktails for the weekend, and new this year is a “best bartender” competition. Punch card participants must get 10 punches minimum to qualify for grand prize drawings, $350 or more in value.

This year’s Winterfest charity is Hometown Hero Outdoors, an organization dedicated to honoring military service members, veterans and first responders by providing memorable outdoor recreational activities. A portion of raffle proceeds will go to the nonprofit.

For more information, follow @StillwaterWinterfest on Instagram or visit the event website at StillwaterU.com.

Related Articles