Is it ‘Stillwinter’? Washington County announces finalists in snowplow naming contest

At least one of the finalists in Washington County’s name-a-snowplow contest has a local angle: Stillwinter.

Another finalist – Taylor Drift – will likely rank high with Swifties, fans of pop icon Taylor Swift.

Washington County residents in November were invited to help name one of the county’s 26 snowplows. More than 1,000 submissions were received; county officials winnowed that list down to eight finalists.

Other finalists include: SKOL Plow, Beast of the East, Plow Bunyan, Plowabunga, Can’t Work From Home and Blizzard Wizzard.

Residents have until Jan. 19 to vote for their favorite. The name with the most votes will be announced at the end of January.

Voting can be done at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WCNameAPlowFinalist.

