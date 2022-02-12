Stimulus Update: These 4 Groups Are Still Eligible in 2022

skynesher / Getty Images

With the country now in its second stimulus-free month, it’s looking less and less likely that there will ever be an extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit. It’s all but certain that there won’t be another Economic Impact Payment either.

See: Can Americans Expect Stimulus Checks in 2022? Experts Weigh In

Find: Child Tax Credit Update: White House Announces Website Update to Help Families Collect Full Benefits

Even so, there are still some leftovers to reheat this tax season, and for some households, the remnants of 2021’s stimulus programs could add up to thousands of extra dollars come refund time. Here’s a look at four select groups who are eligible to cash in on one last round of stimulus money this tax season.

Households That Qualified for the Child Tax Credit

If you’re one of the millions of Americans whose dependents qualified for some or all of the $3,600 Child Tax Credit, the advance payments you received every month through December were only half of what you’re owed. The other half — up to $1,800 per qualifying dependent — will come back to you in the form of a refund when you file your tax returns.

Many other families could be looking forward to an even bigger windfall in 2022.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About the Child Tax Credit Before Filing Taxes This Year

Some households qualified for the full Child Tax Credit but didn’t get it or didn’t receive all of it. According to CNET, many were people who didn’t file tax returns in 2019 and 2020. In those cases, the IRS didn’t have enough information on file to calculate their credit or send their payment. Other cases were rarer and more obscure, like people who lived in the U.S. for less than half the year and were disqualified by the IRS despite having a primary residence in America. Other people deliberately opted out of advance payments.

No matter the cause, families that were eligible for the credit but didn’t receive it will be due $3,600 per dependent up to six years old and $3,000 for older children.

Story continues

Households That Had Kids in 2021

Millions of American households will be happy to collect the second half of their Child Tax Credit payments in 2022 for children they already had, but no group has a bigger windfall coming than the families of children who were born, adopted or fostered in 2021.

Stimulus Update: New Parents Can Get a $5,000 Refund — Here’s How

The third round of stimulus payments gave $1,400 to most Americans and their dependents. But many families had kids last year after those payments had already been calculated and distributed. Those new parents will be able to collect the cash that’s owed to them as a refund once they file their 2021 returns.

Since many of those same new parents will be eligible for the expanded Child Tax Credit as well, they can add $3,600 to the tally for a grand total of $5,000 in stimulus added to their refunds this year.

People Who Should Have Received a Payment but Didn’t

A much smaller population of people was eligible for Economic Impact Payments but never received their $1,400 American Rescue Plan payment in 2021. Some payments were missed due to clerical errors like incorrect addresses or routing numbers, others were supposed to have been paid to transient individuals without bank accounts or fixed addresses, and some payments never made it to their rightful recipients for a variety of other reasons.

They’re not out of luck. In order to receive the payment, eligible filers will have to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.

Learn: Child Tax Credit Payments Likely To Have Minimal Impact on Your Tax Refund

People Whose Income Dropped in 2021

The third round of stimulus payments came with income limits of $75,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. The IRS issued payments or disqualified taxpayers based on their 2020 income tax returns.

According to CNBC, people whose high incomes disqualified them in 2020 could still be able to claim their $1,400 payment if their earnings dropped below the income-cap threshold in 2021. For example, if an individual earned $85,000 in 2020, but earned only $60,000 in 2021, they’re eligible to receive the third stimulus payment retroactively.

Here, too, they would have to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their taxes and receive their $1,400 payment as a tax refund.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Update: These 4 Groups Are Still Eligible in 2022