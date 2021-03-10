How the stimulus bill will benefit you

FILE- In this April 23, 2020, file photo a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is shown in San Antonio. Compounding the hardships of coronavirus, some nursing homes have demanded that low-income residents turn over their $1,200 economic stimulus checks. On Tuesday, June 9, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on the Health and Human Services inspector general&#39;s office to issue a warning to nursing homes and assisted living facilities that such practices are &quot;improper and unlawful.&quot; (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
For many Americans, financial relief is on the way. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

The $1.9-trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill will benefit Californians at local, state and federal levels. The bill includes $1,400 checks, expanded unemployment benefits, the biggest-ever expansion of Obamacare, and new tax credits for people with children. Here's what to expect and how it will affect you personally.

