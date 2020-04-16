Will my stimulus or unemployment checks be taxed? Your coronavirus money questions, answered

In this time of uncertainty, USA TODAY is working to find answers to your money questions – anything from finding a job or unemployment benefits to your 401(k) or retirement plans.

You can submit your questions here and read answers to others below.

We will be updating the Q&A frequently, so check back often. But, also:

Yes. Unemployment benefits are considered taxable income, according to the IRS. Those benefits typically last for 26 weeks, but Congress added 13 additional weeks on top of that for a total of 39 weeks. Unemployed workers will get an extra $600 per week of unemployment benefits on top of their unemployment checks, which will be paid retroactively to March 29 or when you became unemployed.

— Jessica Menton

Follow Jessica on Twitter @JessicaMenton.

No. Stimulus checks aren’t taxable income. The checks are refundable tax credits, according to the Tax Foundation, a tax policy think tank. The credits will be applied to 2020 tax returns, but are advanced to taxpayers now based on their 2019 or 2018 adjusted gross income.

— Jessica Menton

Follow Jessica on Twitter @JessicaMenton.

No. If the amount of the credit a taxpayer qualifies for in 2020 is less than it was based on their 2019 return, it doesn’t have to be paid back, according to the Tax Foundation.

If your income is less in 2020, you will receive the difference of the credit if it is in your favor. If your income drops this year, for instance, you’ll be eligible for any remaining credit that you weren’t able to claim using your 2019 or 2018 return.

— Jessica Menton

Follow Jessica on Twitter @JessicaMenton.

... I was supposed to start a job in New York State but I live in Pennsylvania, with which state do I apply for unemployment insurance?

You should apply in the state where you were supposed to work. You might be able to get documentation from your prospective employer stating that the job was impacted by the virus.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

... I have been out of work since March 17 and my wife applied for unemployment on March 18, before the CARES act.

Answer: Depending on when your state entered into its agreement with the federal government, the $600 payment could be retroactive back to March 28.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

Under the CARES Act, the government won’t withhold the money you owe for defaulted federal student loans out of your payment. It blocks the IRS from garnishing your tax refund for those late loan payments. Also, the government won't ding your wages or withhold social security payments for six months under the relief package.

... What if my tax refund was already garnished?

If your tax refund was withheld because you defaulted on a federal student loan on or after March 13, which was the day President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, it will be returned to you, according to the Department of Education. That also applies to garnished wages and withheld Social Security benefits.

... Does it apply to private loans?

No. Private debt collectors could still garnish student loan debts.

If you have trouble paying, contact your lender for options.

— Jessica Menton

Follow Jessica on Twitter @JessicaMenton.

Will my stimulus check be affected if I owe taxes?

... or child support?

... or overdue on student loan payments?

While the CARES Act suspends debts like overdue student loans or back taxes that typically lead to the garnishment of tax refunds, it doesn't apply to delinquent child support payments. That means the government's relief checks will still be garnished if you're overdue. And some spouses who are filing joint tax returns with their late-paying partners are upset their stimulus money is being trimmed or withheld, even if they typically qualify for relief in situations like tax refunds.

Even if your spouse is solely responsible for the debt, a shared tax refund or stimulus check could be at risk.

.... If I owe child support, does the stimulus money go to my ex?

The stimulus payment that is reduced or withheld by the child support owed will go to the appropriate collecting office for the taxpayer's state. From there, that collecting office will issue the money to the custodial parent, the person due the child support.

More information here.

— Jessica Menton

Follow Jessica on Twitter @JessicaMenton.

When will I get my stimulus check?

The Internal Revenue Service is expected to launch an online tool as soon as Wednesday to get a better clue on when you'll see your Economic Impact Payment via IRS.gov/eip. The IRS said the tool will let you go online to check the status of a payment, including the date it's scheduled to be deposited or mailed.

If you do not see the money in your bank account in two weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said you can go to IRS.gov to see "Get My Payment." If you filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and did not receive a stimulus payment, he said, make sure to have your tax return information available to use at the "Get My Payment" tool later this week.

— Susan Tompor

Follow Susan on Twitter: @tompor.

Is that money in my account my stimulus check?

Taxpayers are telling their friends, and yes, posting news on social media, that they're already seeing stimulus cash arrive in their bank accounts.

Some consumers spotted the first direct deposits as early as Saturday; others started seeing more information as of Monday. The IRS even tweeted Saturday evening that the agency deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into bank accounts on Saturday.

Some people in Michigan who checked their bank accounts online in the past few days spotted that $1,200 or more will be available in their bank accounts as of April 15.

Interestingly: The wording being used is "IRS Treas 310" (cut-in Michigan) so don't expect to see words like "stimulus checks" or "recovery rebate" or "economic impact payment" on your bank statement.

— Susan Tompor

Follow Susan on Twitter: @tompor.

Will Social Security recipients receive a stimulus check?

Social Security beneficiaries and other Americans who haven’t filed income taxes for the past two years won’t have to take any extra steps to receive one-time checks.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the IRS will use Social Security data to generate payments to recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

— Michael Collins

Follow Michael on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

Will people in retirement get a stimulus check?

As long as your adjusted gross income in 2019 was no more than $99,000 (if you file separately) or $198,000 (if you file jointly), you will receive some money. The law does not make a distinction between those who are working and those who are retired.

— Ledyard King

Follow Ledyard on Twitter @LedgeKing.

One of my workers is asking if they can go on unemployment and not work because he is living with two elderly people. Can he do this?

... We have work for him, however, he does not want to work due to the chances of infection towards his elderly roommates.

If your employee has a specific reason to worry he may have been exposed to the virus and needs to stop work, he could be eligible for benefits. If not, quitting and filing for such benefits without cause can be deemed fraud by federal officials.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

I have a military pension, am I still eligible for unemployment from a civilian job?

... If so, will my benefits be reduced due to the pension?

Yes, you should be eligible for unemployment and a military pension should not offset it.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

I just started my job and have not received any commission. How do I file for unemployment with no proof of income?

You may qualify for state benefits if the reason you haven’t been able to get your new business off the ground is because of the coronavirus crisis, such as a government-ordered shut down or the need to care for a child whose school has closed, says Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow with the Century Foundation, a nonprofit think tank. She can apply for relief under the CARES Act and should prepare to demonstrate what she did in regard to her business and how COVID-19 affected it.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

How do I apply for the new small business loan to pay my rent and my employees?

Small businesses (those with 500 and fewer employees) can apply for a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program that will cover eight weeks of operations and be fully forgiven if at least 75% of the money is used for payroll and the rest is for other other business-related expenses (such as rent/mortgage and utilities). You’ll have to download this form and then find an eligible lender, such as an SBA-certified local bank or commercial lender. You can still borrow the money if you don’t meet the 75% payroll requirement but you’ll have to pay it back with 1% interest within two years.

— Ledyard King

Follow Ledyard on Twitter @LedgeKing.

If I am afraid to go to work but haven't been laid off due to coronavirus, can I quit and collect unemployment?

No. Not unless you can show you were possibly exposed to the virus. Guidance in regard to the federal relief act specifically states that quitting a job without cause to get benefits would be deemed fraud.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

Do I need to apply for the $600 extra federal unemployment?

You do not have to apply separately for the $600 federal unemployment check.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

Thinking about a small business loan to pay our employees, could that impact their unemployment claims?

At least 75% of the Paycheck Protection Program loan must be spent on payroll in order for it to be completely forgiven. If workers file for unemployment, that could compromise the small business or nonprofit organization's ability to meet the requirement.

— Ledyard King

Follow Ledyard on Twitter @LedgeKing.

I got unemployment but my employer now wants to cover our salaries with the CARE stimulus, do I have to cancel unemployment?

If you are getting your full pay, you are not eligible for unemployment benefits. Typically, you have to check in every week to let the state know you remain unemployed in order to continue getting assistance.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

My employer reduced my salary, can I apply for partial unemployment?

Yes. If the pay cut is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be able to get some financial assistance.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

Should I withdraw money from my 401 (k)?

Pulling funds from retirement accounts out of fear isn’t the best immediate course of action, wealth advisors say. It’s a case-by-case basis. Do you have emergency savings? Are there opportunities to refinance student loan debt, mortgage or car payments? Investors should take advantage of lower rates first before they tap into their retirement funds, experts say.

More information on 401 (k) and the CARES Act here.

— Jessica Menton

Follow Jessica on Twitter @JessicaMenton.

I was furloughed and after applying for unemployment benefits, got two part-time temporary jobs. Am I now disqualified from any benefits?

You are not automatically disqualified from receiving benefits. However, the amount you would receive will be reduced due to the part-time income, and in some states, you may be earning too much, according to Andrew Stettner with The Century Foundation. You need to check with your state. And a word of caution: You cannot quit working without cause to boost your benefits. You would lose your financial assistance, and could be determined to have committed fraud.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

Will homeowners get relief with mortgages?

The CARES Act gives homeowners with federally backed loans two types of relief. First, it prevents lenders from beginning foreclosure proceedings on federally backed loans for at least 60 days after March 18. Second, homeowners who experienced financial hardship from the pandemic can request a forbearance for up to 180 days, which may be extended for an additional period of up to six months if borrowers are still under financial duress.

... How can I postpone my mortgage payments?

To receive forbearance through the CARES Act, you must contact your loan servicer. There won’t be any additional fees, penalties or interest added to your account through this deferment, but regular interest will still accrue.

— Jessica Menton

Follow Jessica on Twitter @JessicaMenton.

Will adults with disabilities, who are dependents on a caregivers' tax returns, receive a stimulus check?

No. The new law that set up the stimulus check program says that individuals who are claimed as dependents by someone else are not eligible for a stimulus check.

— Michael Collins

Follow Michael on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

Can I apply for unemployment benefits for a second, part-time job?

Losing a second job makes you eligible for partial unemployment insurance. States have different rules regarding part-time positions, but the federal CARES Act does say part-time workers who are affected by the ramifications of COVID-19 can get assistance. Check with your state, but you should be able to get some aid.

... I work 2 part time jobs, one of which I had my hours cut way back. I am still working about 20 hours a week in one job. Can I collect unemployment insurance on a part time job?

It depends on the state whether part-time workers can receive unemployment benefits. California for instance does pay out such funds. The federal CARES Act also says part-time workers are entitled to assistance if their hours are cut for reasons out of their control. So you may be able to get the $600 federal benefit as well, but again, it's best to check with your state unemployment office

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

When will the $600 federal unemployment check be paid?

... I got my first unemployment check but not the $600.

The pipeline for these payments is still unclear.

... I’ve been unemployed since January 2020. Is the $600 weekly benefit retroactive from then or just from the date it was announced?

Depending on when your state entered into an agreement with the federal government, the $600 weekly benefit could be retroactive back to March 28. It ends July 31.

... Are furloughs eligible for the federal $600?

Yes. If the person isn't being paid, they are considered unemployed and can receive that federal assistance.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

My pay is based on commission, can I file for unemployment?

Specifically, if your hours have been cut or your office is closed for reasons related to COVID-19, you should be able to receive unemployment benefits. You would file in the state you work.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

My unemployment expired already. Will I be eligible for any benefits now?

Yes. If you are still out of work, you should be eligible for the 13 weeks of unemployment benefits that the federal government will pay, along with the extra $600 federal payment per week.

... I've recently exhausted my unemployment about a month ago, but I'm not able to file online due to my initial claim.

A lot of websites are unfortunately still catching up with the additional benefits offered by the CARES Act. Reach out to your phone company to tell them your situation. You may be able to get a reprieve on your payment. And continue to call. The log jam will hopefully lessen as more staff is brought in.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

Does a moratorium on rent mean I never have to pay rent for that month?

No, it just means the rent is deferred. That can leave tenants with several months of back payments due when the emergency is over.

— Paul Davidson

Follow Paul on Twitter @PDavidsonusat

What is unemployment insurance and how do I get it?

Unemployment insurance is a joint program between the federal government and the states set up to provide some money to people who are trying to get a job but can't find one. The benefit has been expanded by a $2.2 trillion relief package – called the CARES Act – passed by the federal government last week to help soften the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, which shutting down businesses across the country and forcing layoffs of millions of people.

"Every one of the 50 states has an online application system," says Michele Evermore, senior researcher and policy analyst for the National Employment Law Project.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

How much unemployment will I get?

The maximum weekly benefit varies by state. For instance, in Florida, it tops out at $275, while in New York the maximum is $504. But under the federal relief law, everyone will get an additional $600 a week until July 31.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

How long do unemployment benefits last?

Some states offer fewer weeks of benefits than others. But with unemployment now expanded, anyone who is still out of work when their state benefit period runs out will be able to get payments for an additional 13 weeks from the federal government.

Those who worked in states like Florida where the initial period is only 12 weeks, would be eligible for the unemployment insurance specifically pegged to the pandemic which tacks on another 14 weeks.

Through these various steps, all those who are out of work will be able to get assistance for up to 39 weeks.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

Can I file a jobless claim if I work for myself or in the gig economy?

Yes. Independent contractors, freelancers and gig workers will be able to get the same benefits through a new pandemic assistance program established by the CARES act.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

How much stimulus money can I get?

If you've already filed your 2019 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service will use those returns to determine your payment. If not, your 2018 returns will be used to calculate your check.

Individuals with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less will be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $1,200 ($2,400 for joint tax returns) and $500 for each qualifying child. Those with little or no tax liability also will get $1,200 ($2,400 for joint returns).

The payments will start to phase out for Americans who earn more than $75,000, or $150,000 for a joint return. The amount you receive will be decreased by 5% of the amount your income exceeds $75,000.

You can use this calculator to estimate your check amount.

— Charisse Jones

Follow Charisse on Twitter @charissejones.

Do freelancers, gig workers qualify for unemployment?

Under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, included in the stimulus bill, freelancers and gig workers can receive half the average unemployment benefit in their state and an extra $600 per week.

— Coral Murphy-Marcos

Follow Coral on Twitter @CoralMerfi

What companies are hiring right now?

Companies in the health care industry, as well as food, grocer, convenience stores, retail and delivery companies are currently in the process of mass hiring. For a list of the employers, click here.

— Jazmin Goodwin

Follow Jazmin on Twitter @jazminkgoodwin.

Ask more questions!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus stimulus checks: When will I get my money, more questions