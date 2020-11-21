Stimulus Check Deadline is Today

There's an important stimulus check deadline today for certain people who haven't received a payment yet (or didn't get all they're entitled to). While most people who are eligible for a stimulus check already got up to $1,200, plus an extra $500 for each dependent child 16 years old or younger at the end of 2019, there are still many Americans (millions?) who haven't received a stimulus check yet because they (1) didn't file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return, and (2) didn't claim their check using the IRS's Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool. (Use our Stimulus Check Calculator to see how much you should get.)

But time is running out if you're still waiting for a stimulus check. The IRS's deadline for claiming a payment is today! In many cases, it's people with incomes that aren't high enough to trigger the tax return filing requirement that still need to claim their stimulus check. In other words, single people with income below $12,200 and married couples with income under $24,400. Some of these people may be homeless, which makes it more difficult for them to register online. Self-supporting college students also tend to fall within this group.

People receiving Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement benefits, or Veterans Affairs benefits may also have to act before the stimulus check deadline. If they already received a stimulus check, but they didn't receive the extra $500 payment for a dependent child, they need to go online and provide the IRS with information about the child to get a $500 check for the child.

November 21 Deadline

The deadline to claim a stimulus check or an extra $500 payment for a dependent child is 3:00 p.m. Eastern on November 21, 2020. That's today! To beat the deadline, go to the IRS's Non-Filers tool and provide the necessary information. Make sure you don't miss the due date, because the IRS says the tool won't be available after the deadline. That's so the tax agency can turn away from stimulus checks and start preparing for next year's tax filing season.

Story continues

If you don't act before the November 21 deadline, you can still get your money if you're eligible for a check – but you'll have to wait until next year and claim it as a tax credit on your 2020 income tax return.

How to Use the Non-Filers Tool

When using the IRS's Non-Filers tool, you'll be asked to provide your:

Full name, current mailing address, phone number and email address;

Date of birth;

Marital status;

Social Security number (and spouse's number, if applicable);

Bank account number, type and routing number if you want payment by direct deposit;

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN), if you have one; and

Driver's license or state-issued ID number, if you have one.

To get an extra $500 for a qualifying child who is 16 years old or younger, you will also need to provide his or her name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number, and his or her relationship to you or your spouse.

If you want your payment faster, you can choose to receive it by direct deposit. If you don't select this option, you'll get a paper stimulus check in the mail. Also, two weeks after you register, you can track the status of your payment using the IRS's Get My Payment tool.

Note that if you're eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the earned income tax credit or child tax credit, you can't use the online registration tool. Instead, you need to file a regular tax return. The IRS will use the information on your return to determine and issue any stimulus payment you're entitled to receive.