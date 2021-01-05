In stimulus check and election fights, Mitch McConnell shows he's the last adult in D.C.

Scott Jennings, Opinion contributor

Rodney Robinson, a Virginia social studies teacher, was named the 2019 National Teacher of the Year, praised for creating a “positive school culture” and teaching his students to be “civically minded.”

By the end of 2020, Robinson was advocating for violence against Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader.

"Who are Mitch McConnell’s neighbors? I’m just saying Rand Paul’s neighbor did what a true Kentucky hero should do. It’s your turn to step up,” Robinson tweeted on New Year’s Eve. Sen. Paul was attacked by his neighbor in 2017, breaking several ribs and having part of his lung removed.

Days later Robinson got his wish when vandals spray-painted McConnell’s house. Although the “teacher of the year” desired a more violent encounter, the vandals nonetheless left their mark by demanding in huge red letters: “Weres [sic] my money?”

Robinson and the linguistically challenged vandals are mad that $2,000 checks aren’t going out from the federal government to millions of Americans who just received $600 checks. Never mind that many of the checks would have landed in the accounts of “perfectly comfortable families” making upward of $350,000 per year, according to the Washington Post.

Even the Post’s liberal editorial board begged for this idea to be stopped. And one man — apparently the last adult left in Washington — stepped in to scold the children and save them from their worst impulses: Mitch McConnell.

Preparing for 2024: Congress should impeach Trump again and bar him from holding any future public office

In this case, the children include the president of the United States, the speaker of the House, the Democratic leader of the Senate, a socialist senator from Vermont, and a handful of Republicans who couldn't care less about the money but are desperate to earn a pat on the head from Donald Trump, who started the $2,000 craze via Twitter and then headed off to the golf course.

Why $2,000? Why not $4,000? Or $8,000. Or how about $50,000. Or 1 million! Nobody knows where the number came from, but it is round and sounds like a lot. Even Paul, normally a staunch Trump ally, said of Trump’s $464 billion idea: “It's a really foolish, eggheaded, left-wing, socialist idea to pass out free money to people. So I part ways with the president."

McConnell has given Trump a lot of leash over four years, always shepherding the president’s agenda to the Senate floor. And in this case, McConnell filed a bill containing all three of the president’s desires — the $2,000 checks, a repeal of a law that protects social media companies from lawsuits and an election fraud commission.

Far from a 'good death': Our divisions evoke the Civil War, but so do mass COVID-19 deaths among caring strangers

But the Democrats, who of their own free will made Trump their lead negotiator in this madness, would not go for it. It’s unclear why not, as it would’ve immediately delivered the checks, scraped the most damaging conspiracy garbage from the internet, and provided another vehicle to prove that the 2020 election was not, in fact, stolen. President-elect Joe Biden, after all, supports both the checks and a repeal of the tech company protections, so why didn’t his party call McConnell’s hand?

I am starting to get the idea that maybe — just maybe — congressional Democrats care more about manufacturing campaign issues than taking yes for an answer.

Even as McConnell was putting out that fire, he was fixing another of the president’s lame-duck mistakes by leading an override of Trump’s veto of the annual defense bill, the first override of Trump’s term. McConnell had protected Trump from two overrides in 2019, but this one was indefensible.

Interestingly, while Trump argued for $2,000 checks to be indiscriminately fired from Washington’s money cannon, he vetoed boosting the average junior enlisted soldier’s salary by $860 per year.

McConnell faces one final act of childlike nonsense this week, as a handful of Senate Republicans will join dozens of House Republicans to vote against congressional acceptance of the Electoral College.

Trump’s Lost Boys in this fantasy are Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, both likely to seek the presidency in 2024 if Trump does not. Cruz’s fealty to Trump on the issue of election fraud is amusing since Trump accused Cruz of engaging in fraud to win the 2016 GOP Iowa Caucus.

No time for divided government: COVID-19 recovery is on the ballot Tuesday in Georgia. So is America's economic health.

McConnell warned his conference from engaging in these tantrums of magical thinking. And he has largely prevailed, as the vast majority of Republican senators (and several constitutionally minded congressmen, including Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky) will stick with McConnell on the matter, thank goodness. Republicans who join this effort are handing Democrats the single best argument ever made for abolishing the Electoral College, which is the only reason Trump was elected in the first place.

The conspiracy theories in play here are dangerous, with some calling for Vice President Mike Pence’s arrest and execution for treason if he fails to singlehandedly award the presidency to Trump. Yet, despite the threat on his life, Pence, himself a presidential aspirant, has endorsed the Cruz/Hawley plan. Has the litmus test to become the next presidential nominee for the conservative party become whether you believe the federal government should be powerful enough to override the results of a presidential election?

And will any of these folks have second thoughts after Trump’s phone call to Georgia’s secretary of state, wherein he outright (and perhaps illegally) pressured him to “recalculate” the results of the election and to “find” votes in the president’s favor? If it weren’t already January 2021, Trump would likely be facing his second Rudy Giuliani-induced impeachment over a galactically stupid and immoral phone call.

Most children eventually learn that contests have winners and losers. And, at least this time, there’s an adult around to remind them of that simple fact, and to keep Washington from losing its collective mind.

Scott Jennings is a Republican adviser, CNN political contributor and partner at RunSwitch Public Relations. This column originally appeared in the Louisville Courier Journal. Follow him on Twitter: @ScottJenningsKY.

