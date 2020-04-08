Here’s How You Can Get Your Stimulus Check Faster

Many Americans will be receiving a $1,200 check as part of the first coronavirus relief bill passed by the federal government. While the bill was passed two weeks ago, it’s still unclear when most of us will actually receive this money. Some direct deposits may happen as early as this week, but paper checks may not get mailed until early May. People with lower income as reported on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns will receive their checks first, and those who haven’t provided any information to the IRS could get their checks as late as September. In the meantime, here are a few steps you can take to ensure you get your stimulus check as quickly and smoothly as possible.





Set up a direct deposit



If you’d prefer not to deal with a paper check at all, there is an option to get the $1,200 direct deposited. If you’ve already given the IRS your bank account information for your tax refund, your stimulus check should automatically be deposited to that same account — and great news for you, those checks may start getting deposited this week. If you don’t have direct deposit set up with the IRS, you should be able to register it through a web portal the IRS says it will open soon.



Make sure the IRS has your correct address



The checks will be sent to the address listed in your last tax return — if that’s incorrect and you haven’t filed a tax return this year, you need to inform the IRS of your current address as soon as possible. Unfortunately, there’s currently no way to change your address online. You’ll have to either fill out a form and mail it, or call the IRS to report your address. If you do it over the phone, you will need to provide your old address and social security number.



Watch out for scams



Don’t believe anyone who reaches out telling you they can get you your stimulus check faster — and certainly don’t give anyone your personal information. The IRS will not be withholding the stimulus check from anyone who might owe taxes, so don’t believe anyone who claims to be from the agency saying that your check will go directly to tax payments.



File your 2020 tax return



Yes, Tax Day has been postponed until July 15 this year, but if you haven’t already, it might be a good idea to file your taxes online as soon as possible. Filing taxes may be faster than reporting a new address or waiting for the IRS to open a separate portal for setting up direct deposits. Plus, while there’s no tool to track where your stimulus check is as of now, there is a tool for tracking your tax refund.





It’s definitely frustrating to wait in limbo in a time of so much financial insecurity, but unfortunately there’s no lightning-quick shortcut to getting your check faster than others. We’ll have to continue waiting for the latest updates on how the IRS is distributing the stimulus checks.

