Stimulus Check Increases Now In The Hands Of The U.S. Senate
The Senate will discuss and potentially vote on whether stimulus checks will be increased from $600 to $2,000, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author called Mr Pence’s tenure a 'continuous show of servility’
Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."
In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.
Switzerland will return $150 million from blocked Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year to the United States to be given to victims of convicted Ponzi scheme con artist Robert Allen Stanford, the Federal Ministry of Justice said on Monday. Stanford, a former Texas financier known primarily by his middle name, was convicted of fraud by a Houston jury in 2012 in what prosecutors called a $7.2 billion fraud that lasted two decades and which was eclipsed in size only by the Ponzi scheme run by Bernie Madoff. Stanford, now serving a 110-year prison term, had stashed millions from his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank at the Swiss arm of French bank Societe Generale, which he tapped regularly to fund a fleet of private jets and a 100-foot yacht, according to U.S. District Court filings from 2012.
The Prince William County sheriff’s office announced the firing on Saturday after conducting an internal investigation.
A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.
The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020
F/A-18 Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz have been providing air support as U.S. troops withdraw from Somalia.
MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.
‘It felt like I was personally attacked and also they attacked Breonna Taylor and the BLM movement’, says artist Leo Carson
Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.
Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.
Senator Marco Rubio called on Congress Tuesday to "quickly pass legislation" to increase stimulus checks to $2000 for Americans struggling economically due to the pandemic.“I agree with the President that millions of working class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” Rubio said in a statement.The Florida Republican added that he still shares other Senate Republicans' concerns about the long-term effects of more spending but said "working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic" and need relief.Earlier this month, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blocked another GOP senator Josh Hawley's stand-alone bill that provided smaller stimulus checks of $1200, arguing that relief in the form of direct payments is not targeted precisely enough and will further balloon the national debt.Senator Bernie Sanders, who worked with Hawley on his bill, also expressed support for the proposal, saying Monday that he plans to delay the Senate's veto override vote on the defense spending bill until his colleagues vote on $2000 stimulus checks.Rubio placed blame for relief delays squarely on Democrats, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who for months demanded that the next relief bill cost no less than $2 trillion, has now "finally stopped holding working families hostage."“For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn," Rubio said.Before signing the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill on Sunday, President Trump called the package "a disgrace" for including only a "measly $600" in individual direct payments to Americans and called on Congress to increase the payments to $2000.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said how he plans to handle the bipartisan calls to increase the stimulus checks.
Pope Francis has issued a new decree making charity funds more transparent and tightening controls on Vatican finances after a scandal over a luxury London property deal.
Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the western Balkans and collapsed buildings in central Croatia on Tuesday, leaving rescue teams combing through the rubble in the hard-hit town of Petrinja, about 30 miles south of the capital Zagreb. The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 1130 GMT near Petrinja, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The number of injured is not yet known. In Zagreb, panicked residents raced onto the streets. Pulitzer-prize winning New York writer Tim Page told the Telegraph: “We felt it good and hard here.” “I taught at USC in California for a number of years, so am quite accustomed to earthquakes, but this is the first time I have actually ever hidden myself under something.” In hard-hit Petrinja, which is home to around 20,000 people, images from the Croatian Red Cross showed collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble as residents desperately dug for survivors with their bare hands. "We are pulling people from cars, we don't know if there are dead or injured," the mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic told regional broadcaster N1. "There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones."
The doctor who criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to take a joy ride after contracting Covid-19 is speaking out. Dr. James Phillips is the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center emergency room doctor who did not hold his tongue when Trump decided to have the secret service take him on a ride to see his supporters back in October. Since criticizing Trump’s behavior, Phillips is no longer on the military hospital’s schedule, per The Wrap.
Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.
American Airlines is set to restart U.S. Boeing 737 MAX commercial flights on Tuesday, another milestone for the U.S. planemaker as it tries to move past its deepest crisis in its 104-year history. The MAX was grounded in March 2019 for 20 months after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. The grounding was lifted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last month after Boeing agreed to software upgrades and new safeguards on a key flight control system linked to both fatal crashes.
With the inauguration just weeks away, President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team has "encountered roadblocks" from political appointees at the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget."Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," he added. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."Biden made his remarks after attending a briefing with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and national security experts. This "obstruction" could make it easier for foreign entities to launch cyber attacks against the U.S., and Biden warned his team "needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit."The president-elect stressed that career professionals have been working closely with the transition team, and their agencies are "filled with patriots who've earned our respect, and who should never be treated as political footballs."