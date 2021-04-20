Stimulus check went to purchase press to make DAB

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·2 min read

Apr. 19—A Breckenridge subdivision couple were arrested and charged in connection with the distribution of marijuana after traffic stop for a speeding violation.

One of the suspects told police he used part of his stimulus check to purchase a press to make DAB.

DABS are concentrated doses of cannabis that are made by extracting THC and other cannabinoids using a solvent like butane or carbon

Susan Elizabeth Floster, 37, 181 Dublin Dr., is charged with manufacture, delivery or sell of a controlled substance and was cited into court for driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Jerry Mitchell Honey, 39, same address, is charged with manufacturing, delivery or sell of a controlled substance.

The incident occurred April 11 at 12:40 a.m. when Deputy Cpl. Dustin Hensley stopped a Mercury car for traveling 37 mph in a 30 mph zone in front of Cumberland Medical Center on S. Main St.

When Hensley approached the vehicle, he wrote in his report that he smelled marijuana coming from the car and found about .7 grams in the vehicle.

Floster told the deputy she had just purchased the dope in the parking lot of a local convenience store but the ensuing investigation revealed numerous Facebook messages to multiple people referencing her allegedly selling marijuana online.

This led deputies to travel to the Dublin Dr. address where they found Honey present. A search of the residence revealed marijuana "scattered throughout the first room."

While searching the residence, several plastic baggies, a plastic tub half full or marijuana and a 12-ton hydraulic press was found. When asked about the press, the report quotes Honey as stating the press was used to make DAB and that he had spent $700 of his stimulus check to purchase the press,

Deputies Norman Seiber and Taushua Stone joined in the search and found marijuana plants growing in a camper behind the residence.

Further searching yielded potting soil, a grow light and a handgun.

The two were placed under $10,000 and will make appearances in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

