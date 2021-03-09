New stimulus checks are almost here. How much can you get, and how soon?

Your third stimulus check, for up to $1,400, faces one last test in Congress, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders are racing to beat a weekend deadline for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

If the Democrats who control Congress can keep things on track, you could have more money to pay down debt, take care of bills, build up your emergency savings, invest or just splurge very soon.

Here's the latest on when to expect your next stimulus check — that is, if you're even getting a stimulus check this time. You may be among the millions who received cash in the last two rounds but are about to come up empty-handed.

The new stimulus checks face final vote

Cvandyke / Shutterstock

The COVID rescue bill passed the U.S. Senate last weekend and is now back before the House for a second and final vote there — to approve changes made by the Senate.

One key revision has narrowed the eligibility guidelines for stimulus checks, possibly making it tougher for you to get money this time:

The legislation now provides no payments for individuals earning more than $80,000, or married couples who file taxes jointly and have incomes above $160,000. Originally, those income cutoffs were $100,000 and $200,000.

Single filers making between $75,000 and $80,000, and couples earning between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive partial payments .

Americans with lower incomes will receive full payments: $1,400 for individuals, $2,800 for joint filers.

Because Republicans have been unified against the legislation, President Biden agreed to the change to win over more conservative Democratic senators. They wanted the stimulus checks "targeted" toward needier Americans struggling with basic expenses.

Last year's first $1,200 checks were primarily spent on basics like food and rent. Some of the cash also was used for saving and investing, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found, or for other expenses that may have included buying affordable life insurance — demand for those policies has seen a surge during the pandemic.

How soon will you get your money?

The House vote is expected by Wednesday. Democrats are rushing to get a completed bill to Biden before Sunday, when out-of-work Americans could lose $300-a-week in emergency unemploment benefits from the federal government. The relief package extends those for several months.

On Monday, California Congressman Pete Aguilar, a member of the House Democratic leadership, made this prediction about the bill: "We'll pass it, and it'll get signed into law by the 14th.

Biden vowed Monday that he'd sign the legislation "as soon as I get it."

The last time a COVID relief bill was signed, it took the IRS just two days to start distributing stimulus checks via direct deposit. So, potentially, you could have your money by early next week.

But the timing this time may be a little more complicated because the IRS is in the middle of tax season. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says it could take a little longer than a couple of days.

"We expect a large number of Americans to receive relief by the end of the month," Psaki says. "But in terms of the mechanics of it, Treasury just has to work through that." The IRS is part of the Treasury Department.

What if you're shut out of the third stimulus check?

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock

An estimated 17 million fewer Americans will get stimulus checks this time because of the new income thresholds, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

If you're likely to lose out — and were counting on getting the $1,400 — here are a few tips on how to come up with the cash on your own: