Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon

imtmphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans’ bottom lines and budgets.

Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

As GOBankingRates reported earlier this week, 13 states are currently offering stimulus money to constituents. Among them are California, where a Middle-Class Tax Refund provides up to $1,050 per single tax filer, and Massachusetts, where a new law called Chapter 62F declares the state has to refund budget surpluses back to residents. Residents will get back around 14% of the state income taxes they paid in 2021.

Other states currently offering stimulus payments include Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia. Many others provided financial support earlier this year.

A few more states may soon announce stimulus packages, income tax rebates and gas rebates, reported Forbes, noting that lawmakers are still debating proposed legislation. Here’s where the next round of payments may be happening.

Kentucky

On the table in the Bluegrass State is a taxpayer rebate program worth $1 billion from the state’s budget surplus. The proposal has been approved by the Senate, although the state House of Representatives has yet to vote. The Commonwealth Journal reported that some lawmakers are pushing back on the bill, instead favoring reducing income tax over time.

The lawmakers have ended sessions for the year, so it probably won’t happen in 2022. If it does eventually pass, those who are eligible stand to receive a one-time payment of $500 for single filers and $1,000 for couples filing jointly.

Montana

Montana has also a $1 billion budget surplus for the year. In two separate proposals, Republican factions within the state legislature have introduced legislation to return that to residents in taxpayer rebate programs, according to the Montana Free Press.

Story continues

One proposal suggests $1,000 for homeowners who paid property tax and $1,250 for residents who paid state income taxes. The other proposal asks for a $3,000 income tax rebate. Lawmakers had asked for a special session to vote on the measures by the end of 2022, but that was denied, according to Forbes. The bills could be considered in 2023.

North Carolina

A substantial 2022 budget surplus is also the focal point of a new bill in North Carolina that would put the money back in residents’ pockets. There’s $6.5 billion at stake, and Democratic lawmakers have suggested using it for $200 gas-tax rebates for local taxpayers to help combat the higher prices of fuel.

Like in Montana, some in the local legislature are pushing back, preferring to reduce state income tax rather than issue a one-time payment. There’s been no decision yet on the proposal, according to the Associated Press.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania currently has a property tax/renters rebate program in place for low-income earners. The standard benefit is $650. However, the elderly, widows and widowers and the disabled could see up to $975 in stimulus payments.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

Inflation Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending

Gov. Tom Wolf has suggested a new measure as part of his PA Opportunity Program. It would offer a one-time payment of $2,000 to households that bring in $80,000 or less annually in order to help with childcare costs and basic needs like groceries, according to a statement on the official website of the governor.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon