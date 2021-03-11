Stimulus checks could hit some bank accounts as soon as this weekend, White House says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Popken
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The next batch of stimulus checks will be deposited into some bank accounts this weekend, the White House said Thursday.

“People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law on Thursday afternoon.

Psaki said that the checks are “the first wave” and they will continue to flow over “the next several weeks.”

The majority of recipients will get a direct payment of up to $1,400. Married couples who make under $150,000 will receive $2,800. Higher earners will see payments phase out and then cut off above certain incomes. Parents who meet income eligibility requirements will get $1,400 per dependent.

Some families who meet income requirements with two parents and two kids could see a payment for $5,600 in their bank account by Sunday.

The first to receive their economic impact payment will be people who have direct deposit information on file with the IRS, typically done when taxes are filed.

"I believe this is, and most people do as well, historic legislation that is about rebuilding the backbone of this country, giving people who built this country a fighting chance," Biden said moments before signing the bill.

Increased vaccine supply, number of vaccinations, and falling infection rates have brightened economic hopes across the country. Governors have rolled back some, or all, lockdown restrictions, increasing optimism for large and small businesses. Consumer spending has increased as the newly vaccinated tap pent-up demand and saved-up cash to celebrate, a trend that will only accelerate.

That has raised the prospect of inflationary fears, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has shot down any idea that the injection of stimulus spending into the economy could lead to sustained inflation. However, he has not ruled out a brief uptick in consumer prices.

Financial devastation has consumed the lives of Americans most exposed to pandemic business downturns, such as those in restaurants, travel, entertainment, and retail industries.

Last week was the 51st straight week that first-time jobless claims were higher than the worst week of the Great Recession.

Total people filing for unemployment benefits is still about 18 million more than a year ago today, at the pandemic’s outset.

Though the unemployment rate is officially just 6.2 percent, Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have both said the real figure is closer to 10 percent, when accounting for misclassification errors.

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

    The coronavirus relief package will deliver stimulus checks and other economic relief to Americans.

  • White House Says First Stimulus Payments Will Hit Bank Accounts This Weekend

    Earlier, President Joe Biden signed a sweeping $1.9 trillion aid proposal into law. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has just announced that Americans can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend. Of course, that's just the first wave of payments, and some direct deposits could show up later.

  • Stimulus Package Shrunk by $66 Billion Thanks to Senate

    Although the Senate passed President Joe Biden's stimulus package earlier this week, their revisions cut $66 billion from the $1.9 trillion package, estimates from the Congressional Budget Office...

  • Live updates: President Joe Biden hails 'historic' COVID-19 relief package, will sign it Friday

    Joe Biden announced his COVID-19 stimulus plan before he even entered office. It's up for a final vote Wednesday in the House.

  • UPDATE 1-Direct deposits from U.S. COVID bill to come as early as this weekend, White House says

    Direct deposits from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday will come as early as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. With the signing of the stimulus bill, Biden commemorated the one-year anniversary of a U.S. lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic with a measure designed to bring relief to Americans and boost the economy. Payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks, she added.

  • Here's how the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill alleviates hunger in America

    Of the $1.9 trillion in the legislation, $12 billion has been allocated to addressing the nation’s hunger and food insecurity crisis.

  • The Best Above-Ground Swimming Pools to Help You Cool Off This Summer

    If you're planning to add a pool to your backyard, now is the time to buy. You can thank us later. From Popular Mechanics

  • 5-year-old Arkansas boy forced to clean out clogged toilet with bare hands, mother says

    The Pulaski County Special School District said the incident is being investigated and the teacher is on administrative leave pending the outcome.

  • Knit Bras Are All I Want to Wear Ever Again

    The perfect garment does not exi—From Town & Country

  • Ex-Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleads not guilty to charges from U.S. Capitol riot

    Klete Keller was one of hundreds of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, and was recognized in part by the Team USA jacket he had on.

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?

  • Filing Your Taxes Right Now Can Help Make Sure You’re Eligible for a Stimulus Check—Here’s

    File now, file later—which is right for you?

  • Tucker Carlson slammed by military leaders for mocking pregnant service members

    The Fox News host said “maternity flight suits” were a sign of an "out of control" and "feminine" U.S. military while also making a transphobic joke.

  • This One Thing Will Be Missing From Your Next Stimulus Check

    The arrival of your third stimulus check is getting closer and closer. After being sent two stimulus payments last year—one in the spring and one in the winter—Americans are eagerly awaiting a third payment, the first stimulus check sent by President Joe Biden. On March 6, this third round of payments was passed by the Senate as part of a larger COVID relief bill, but it still has to go back to the House of Representatives so changes can be approved before the president can sign it into law. This next vote is scheduled for March 10, which means checks are likely just around the corner. However, there will be some changes for this stimulus check compared to the previous checks sent under former President Donald Trump—including one thing that will be missing this time round. Read on to find out what makes these stimulus checks different, and for more on the timeline, This Is When Your Next Stimulus Check Will Finally Arrive. President Biden's signature won't be on these stimulus checks. According to a White House official, the third stimulus checks will not include President Biden's name, The New York Times reported. This is a change from the two previous stimulus checks, both of which had President Trump's name, along with a signed letter accompanying the payment. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said on March 9 that the checks would instead be signed by a career official from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which is part of the Treasury Department. Psaki said that President Biden did not feel that putting his name on the checks was "a necessary step." And before you start checking the mail, find out Why You May Not Get the Third Stimulus Check. The third stimulus checks will have a larger base amount than the first or second checks. Americans received $1,200 for their first stimulus payment in the spring of 2020. Later in the winter, former President Trump authorized and passed another smaller payment of $600. However, the third stimulus check under President Biden will be for a base amount of $1,400. Some critics say this is still lower than the $2,000 checks Biden originally promised—though Biden has since said that the $1,400 proposal "will finish the job of getting a total of $2,000 in cash," when seen as an addition to the second stimulus check of $600. And for more financial guidance, If You're Waiting on a Stimulus Check, Read This Before Filing Your Taxes. Families will get more money for dependents. There have been two major changes for dependents with the third stimulus check. For the first stimulus payments, families received an extra $500 for each dependent 16 years or younger, with that amount increased to $600 for the second round of payments. However, for the third stimulus checks, families are being offered an additional $1,400 for each dependent. And this time around, these dependents don't have to be 16 years or younger. Under the plan for the third stimulus payments, all dependents—no matter their age—will qualify for this payment. This means that families with older dependents, like college students 23 years or younger or elderly parents who live with them, will get money that they did not receive from the first or second checks. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Fewer people will qualify for the third stimulus check. While you may get more money with the third stimulus check, there is a chance you might not qualify for this payment at all—even if you qualified for the last two. On March 3, Biden agreed to stricter income limits on the third stimulus checks, according to The New York Times. Under the new proposal passed by the Senate (which still has to go back to the House), if you make over $80,000 as an individual, $120,000 as a single parent, or $160,000 as a joint-filer, you won't receive a check. This is $20,000 lower than the income caps were for the last stimulus payments. According to estimates from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, nearly 11.8 million people won't receive the third stimulus check with this new plan, but would have under the plan that was originally passed by the House. And for fluffier content on the Biden administration, This Is the One Place in the White House the First Dogs Aren't Allowed.

  • What’s next for $1,400 checks? Biden signs stimulus plan, clearing way to send funds

    Here’s when your stimulus check could arrive.

  • Here's who gets a $1,400 stimulus payment

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Denitsa Tsekova breakdown who will get the next round of stimulus checks.

  • H&R Block's (HRB) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat

    H&R Block's (HRB) third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues decline year over year.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.