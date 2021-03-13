Stimulus Checks Expected As Early as This Weekend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Courtney Johnston
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock / MediaPunch/Shutterstock
MediaPunch/Shutterstock / MediaPunch/Shutterstock

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that some Americans might start seeing their $1,400 stimulus checks as soon as this weekend.

See: If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
Find: S&P and Dow Surge After Biden Signs Stimulus

This announcement was made just after President Joe Biden signed the approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. An estimated $450 billion of this plan is designated to go directly to American households, Yahoo! reports.

“This is, of course, just the first wave. Payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, as reported by Reuters.

The latest round of stimulus checks will be sent out to approximately 159 million households. Qualifying individuals will receive $1,400 plus an additional $1,400 per eligible dependent.

See: Those $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Costing Taxpayers $15,000 Per Household
Find: Stimulus Package Shrunk by $66 Billion Thanks to Senate

The IRS will determine eligibility based on your most recently filed tax return (either 2019 or 2020). Individual filers making $75,000 or less will receive the full $1,400 amount, CNBC reports. Filers earning more than $75,000 but less than $80,000 will receive a reduced amount. Filers earning $80,000 or more are ineligible for payments. Joint filers making $150,000 or less will receive $2,800, and those earning $160,000 or more are ineligible.

The $1,400 bonus per dependent has been extended to include college students and adult dependents, The Washington Post reports. Previous rounds of stimulus checks have only included payments for dependents 17 and younger.

Stimulus payments will be made using the direct deposit information you provided when filling out your last tax return. If you did not elect for direct deposit in 2019 or 2020, a paper check or prepaid debit card will be mailed to you.

See: Here’s How Americans Really Spent Their First Two Stimulus Checks
Find: Trillions of Dollars Have Been Spent on COVID-19 Relief – And It’s Still Not Enough

The passing of the American Rescue Plan marks the first major legislative win for President Biden since taking office in January.

Before signing the bill, Biden said in a statement, “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country. And giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, the people who built this country — a fighting chance.”

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Checks Expected As Early as This Weekend

Recommended Stories

  • When’s the earliest you could get that $1,400 stimulus check — and who’s eligible?

    Here’s when your third stimulus check could arrive.

  • Residents receive stimulus checks within 24 hours of Biden signing bill

    Shock and relief are spreading throughout the Philadelphia region as people check their bank accounts.

  • The White House Just Said Your Stimulus Check Could Arrive This Soon

    After weeks of back and forth, the next stimulus payment was finally approved. This will be the third round of stimulus checks sent to Americans—with the two previous payments sent last spring and winter—and the first payment sent under President Joe Biden. Now that the bill has been signed, how long do you have to wait for the stimulus check to arrive? Keep reading to find out the latest update from the White House, and for more on the stimulus, This One Thing Will Be Missing From Your Next Stimulus Check. Your stimulus check could arrive as early as this weekend, according to the White House. During a White House press briefing on March 11, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Department of Treasury and the IRS are working hard to get the third stimulus checks out to the American people "as fast as possible.""People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend," Psaki said. That would mean March 13 or 14. "This is, of course, just the first wave." And if you're waiting for the check, make sure you know Why You May Not Get the Third Stimulus Check. President Biden just signed the new stimulus bill into law. President Biden signed the third stimulus bill on March 11, a day earlier than the White House had originally planned, according to The New York Times. This $1.9 trillion economic relief package promises a base amount of $1,400 to individuals through direct stimulus checks. The original proposal had been passed by the House of Representatives in late February, but when it was then sent to the Senate, changes had to be made before the body finally approved it on March 6, as reported by The Washington Post. The revised stimulus bill then had to be sent back to the House, which officially approved the new changes on March 10 and sent the bill to President Biden to sign. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. The second stimulus check was sent out less than a week after the bill was signed. The White House's timeline falls in line with the timeline of the second stimulus payment, which hit some Americans' bank accounts sooner than anticipated. When former President Donald Trump signed the second stimulus bill on Dec. 27, it took less than a week for payments to start. According to the IRS website, the second stimulus checks began being mailed out on Dec. 30, with some direct deposits hitting people's bank accounts as early as Dec. 29. And for more on previous payments, If You Never Got Your Last Stimulus Check, Experts Say Do This Now. You'll only get the third stimulus check if you qualify under the new requirements. Even if you received the first or second stimulus payment, you may not receive the third. When Biden made changes to the bill during Senate discussions, he agreed to stricter income limits. According to The New York Times, this new proposal (which has now been signed into law) set income caps at $80,000 for individuals, $120,000 for single parents, and $160,000 for joint-filers. That is $20,000 lower than the income caps were for the last stimulus payments, and if you make more than these limits, you won't receive the third stimulus check.Of course, even if you are eligible, there's a good chance you won't get the stimulus check as early as this weekend. As we've seen with the past two stimulus checks, some people get their money sooner than others, depending on various factors. Psaki noted that "payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks." And for more things to keep in mind, If You're Waiting on a Stimulus Check, Read This Before Filing Your Taxes.

  • Biden news: White House admits struggle to vaccinate Republicans as Trump accused of new vulgarity

    Follow the latest updates

  • Sports trading card platform Alt launches with $31 million in funding and plenty of market hype

    The alternative asset market showed promise pre-pandemic but amid a broader rally among traditional asset classes, the number of investors searching for and promoting value in the space has exploded. Enter, Alt. The young startup has received more than $31 million from top investors intrigued by the particularly hot space it has bulked up its expertise in -- physical sports trading cards.

  • ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Eyes 2022 Landing On HBO Max

    This morning during AT&T’s Investor Day, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced that HBO Max’s most-watched series The Flight Attendant will be debuting its second season in the spring 2022. No specific date was given as the writers room has recently gathered. The genre-bending spy comedy earned star Kaley Cuoco — who produces the series through her […]

  • TV Ratings: ‘iCarly’ Wins Over New Generation, Lands on Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Top Ten Ratings

    “iCarly,” Nickelodeon’s mid-aughts sitcom starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor, found a new home on Netflix on Feb. 8., and with that second life a new generation. Per Nielsen rating insights based on their weekly SVOD Top 10 lists, the family-friendly comedy was a favorite among the ages 2 to 17 […]

  • ‘Saturdays,’ produced by Marsai Martin, headed to Disney Channel

    The series will focus on a girl with sickle cell anemia and the competitive roller skating squad she leads. A pilot for Saturdays, a series produced by 16-year-old Black-ish talent Marsai Martin, has been ordered at Disney Channel. Saturdays comes from the mind of Norman Vance Jr., who wrote the popular 2005 film Roll Bounce and has worked on many classic television series, a list ranging from Moesha and Girlfriends to Queen Sugar.

  • Patrick Ewing is not happy about being stopped by MSG security: 'Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am'

    Patrick Ewing was unhappy about being "stopped, accosted" by MSG security during the Big East Tournament, saying, "I thought this was my building,"

  • Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. to Star in Netflix Romantic Comedy ‘Players’

    Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. will attempt to fight romantic fate in the upcoming Netflix movie “Players.” The actors are set to star alongside Tom Ellis in the romantic comedy, which centers on Chicago sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez), who has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with her best friend Adam (Wayans). But when she […]

  • Stimulus checks: 85% of US households could get their payment as soon as this weekend

    Around 85% of eligible households can expect to see the third round of payments direct-deposited into their account as soon as this weekend.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Denmark, Norway, Iceland halt AstraZeneca vaccine use

    Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had received the vaccine. The announcement comes after Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. Still, the European medicine regulator said the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks and could continue to be administered.Denmark suspended the AstraZeneca shots for two weeks after a 60-year-old woman, who was given a shot from the same batch used in Austria, formed a blood clot and died. It said the suspension was also prompted by reports "of possible serious side effects" from other European countries.Some health experts said there was little evidence to suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered. One expert told Reuters it's extremely difficult "distinguishing a causal effect from a coincidence." AstraZeneca told Reuters in a written statement that the safety of its vaccine had been extensively studied in human trials and peer-reviewed data confirmed it was generally well tolerated. The drugmaker said this week there had been "no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine," and said it was in contact with Austrian authorities about the death and would fully support their investigation.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • A $15 minimum wage would lift millions out of poverty with 'limited negative effects' on aggregate income, Morgan Stanley says

    The bank report saw "substantial" benefits from lifting millions out of poverty via an increased minimum wage, with a "minimal" impact on employment.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • After saying its basketball season was over, Duke could still play in the NCAA tournament

    Just how long is a coronavirus quarantine?

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other billionaires reportedly made more than $360 billion during the pandemic

    The leaders of Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon were among the US titans who accumulated the most wealth amid the pandemic, according to The Washington Post

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.