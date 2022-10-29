Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states (18 to be exact), are providing stimulus relief.

Some states already have paid out stimulus for 2022.

Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates on Your Calendar Now

See: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that $3,200 payments from the state’s Permanent Fund Dividends would be issued to qualifying Alaskans whose applications were approved by Sept. 9. Those who filed by paper or requested a paper check began seeing checks in early October. This amount is larger than normal for residents because of the addition of a $650 energy relief payment.

Under the Colorado Cash Back relief program, eligible residents received their payments — $750 for single filers, $1,500 for joint filers — by Sept. 30.

Let’s explore which other states are offering stimulus due this fall (and in what form), and what relevant dates qualifying residents should mark on their calendars.

California: Nov. 14

Qualifying California residents who filed their taxes electronically were to get their stimulus money by Oct. 25. Those who filed by paper will get checks between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14. The amounts vary from $200 to $1,050.

Illinois: Nov. 7

Illinois sent out payments of $50 to those who made less than $200,000 in 2021. The state began issuing checks on Sept. 12, noting that it would take about eight weeks to send checks to all who qualify.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

Indiana: Nov. 1

Qualifying taxpayers in Indiana will get $200 sometime in late October, most likely. The state asked residents to wait until Nov. 1 before contacting the Department of Revenue if they haven’t received their checks.

Rhode Island: October

For qualifying parents who filed an original or amended tax return by Aug. 31, $250-$750 child tax rebates are being distributed in October.

Story continues

Virginia: Oct. 31

Qualifying Virginians who filed their taxes by Sept. 5 were scheduled to receive their rebates — $250 for single filers, $500 for joint filers — by Oct. 31.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now