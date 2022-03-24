Stimulus checks for that pricey South Carolina gas? Here’s how much you might get

If your wallet has ached from expensive gas prices lately, help might be on the way.

Following blistering $4 a gallon and up gas prices earlier this month across the United States and in South Carolina, some lawmakers have proposed that the federal government should offer stimulus payments to help ease fuel costs.

Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois have proposed a bill to provide the stimulus. According to a press release from Thompson’s office, under the three Democrats’ bill, Americans would receive a rebate of $100 per month (and $100 for each dependent) for the rest of 2022 in any month where the national average gas prices exceed $4 per gallon.

Also, the stimulus would only be given to single tax filers earning less than $75,000 and for joint filers earning less than $150,000.

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and right now we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” Thompson said in the press release.

Thompson also referred to the Russia invasion of Ukraine, which has helped contribute to the rising gas prices.

Gas prices skyrocketed to $4 a gallon and higher in South Carolina earlier this month before tapering off. Prices have slowly dropped the last couple of weeks.

According to AAA South Carolina, as of Thursday the average cost for a regular gallon of gas was $3.94, down from $3.95 on Wednesday and $4.02 a week ago.

The national average was $4.23 a gallon on Thursday.

Columbia prices were lower than the national and state average, with a gallon of regular gas costing $3.92 on average Thursday, down from $3.93 on Wednesday and $4.03 a week ago.

Even at their highest this month, prices in Columbia still never reached the recorded record high of $4.20 a gallon on Sept. 15, 2008.