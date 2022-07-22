Stimulus Update: These Florida Families Qualify for $450 per Child One-Time Inflation Payment

Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images

With the enhanced federal child tax credit reverting to its original maximum amount of $2,000 per child for 2022 — and the last of the economic impact payments, or stimulus checks, paid out to eligible recipients, individual states are opening their coffers.

Some states have begun to introduce their own child tax credit and deduction programs, while others have given back through property tax cuts and gas rebates. Many states have already been putting money back into consumers’ wallets by sending one-time stimulus checks to those residents who need it the most.

To help soften the blow of still-soaring inflation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced his administration will be sending one-time $450 stimulus checks to Florida’s foster and adoptive families. The program is expected to benefit over 59,000 families in Florida.

Letters sent to residents who will be receiving checks stated, “This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump,” according to Newsweek. And, as Insider notes, like previous stimulus checks, there is no registration required. The state is using $35.5 million to fund to the program, which will come from Florida’s $1 billion American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Speaking to Insider, Laura Walthall, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Children and Families, said, “This one-time payment assists families who are being affected by rising inflation and preparing to send their children back-to-school.”

The one-time stimulus payment is part of a larger “Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity” initiative driven by first lady Casey DeSantis and administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The program aims to support and empower the state’s foster and adoptive families through community collaboration.

“We are doubling down on bringing together public and private groups to collaborate and communicate with and on behalf of Floridians… I am on a mission to make sure that no child in Florida goes without hope, happiness, and a home,” said Casey DeSantis in a press statement.

