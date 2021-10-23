Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

Rob Poindexter
·2 min read
peshkov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peshkov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the economic stimulus, noting that the central banks have “no exit plan.”

See: Fourth Stimulus Won’t Happen, But These Federal Programs Aid Those In Financial Need
Find: Senior Stimulus: Advocacy Group Proposes One-Time, $1,400 Payment for Social Security Recipients

Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the economic stimulus, noting that the central banks have “no exit plan.”

“For the time being, we’re just addicted to this,” he said earlier this week at the Milken Institute’s 2021 Global Conference. He explained that the central banks have lent $2.3 trillion in much-needed support for local businesses, households, financial markets and state and local governments during the pandemic. However, now the central banks are in the position of “running the markets,” he said, without a clear exit strategy to withdraw stimulus.

There’s also the concern of inflation, BusinessInsider.com writes. Michael Burry of The Big Short, along with investment experts Leon Cooperman and Carl Icahn have also warned against the Fed overstimulating the economy.

The Fed is likely to begin tapering bond purchases in December, according to BusinessInsider.com. A formal announcement may come at November’s Federal Open Markets Committee meeting.

Biden’s stimulus package has also been blamed for rapid inflation in 2021, with a tight labor market, an increase in demand for goods and services as lockdowns ended, and supply chain challenges creating “the perfect storm for inflation,” GOBankingRates reported last month.

See: Kraft Heinz to Consumers on Inflation-Related Price Hikes: ‘Get Used to It’
Find: Fed Downplaying Inflation? Economists Warn It Could ‘Accelerate Taper Process’

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up slightly this morning, hovering just past the $35,550 mark, less than 100 points shy of its 52-week high. The market was bolstered by Apple, Tesla, and the new Bitcoin futures ETF.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crush Winter Workouts in $150 Saucony Running Shoes for $64

    If you’re looking to toss out your old running shoes or simply need an excuse to buy a fresh pair, look no further than this sale. For a limited time, you can snag a pair of men’s or women’s Saucony Triumph 18 running shoes in various sizes and colors for $63.98 (Reg. Price: $149.95) at …

  • Main Cone of La Palma Volcano Partially Collapses

    A portion of the main cone atop the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma collapsed on the morning of October 23, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported.Residents of the island have weathered continuous volcanic and seismic activity since the volcano began erupting on September 19. As of Friday, lava had extended to cover 899 hectares (3.47 square miles), according to the European Union’s Copernicus satellite program. Satellite imagery analyzed by scientists also showed that 2,129 buildings had been destroyed by volcanic activity.This footage, taken on Saturday afternoon, shows smoke and lava flows emerging from the volcano. Credit: idafe.com via Storyful

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 high-yield dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is the chief of Fisher Asset Management, a Washington-based hedge fund with […]

  • Watchdog says ‘substantial reason to believe’ that congressman’s wife used insider info in stock trade

    A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband's position in Congress to purchase stock last year, a likely violation of federal law and House rules.

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    (Reuters) -A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • You Can't Afford to Miss These 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks

    Adding shares to your portfolio in fast-growing businesses is an exciting way to play the stock market. Witnessing these companies boost their revenue and earnings as they steal market share and gain customers in their industries is rewarding for any investor to see. Continue reading to learn why Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), and Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) are all solid growth stocks you should consider buying.

  • Here’s what worked the last time stagflation reared its ugly head, according to Goldman Sachs

    NEED TO KNOW Everyone’s talking about stagflation but no one on Wall Street believes it’s coming. A sampling. UBS: “We don’t expect stagflation to become endemic.” Citi: “Stagflation is a metaphor (for now).

  • Tom Lee: This 1 key driver puts Bitcoin as high as $168,000 before 2022 (it's not as crazy as you think)

    170% surge by year-end? Here's why and how to buy.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest shares are on a recovery. Let's find out why it's not too late for investors to hop aboard.

  • The joys — and drawbacks — of a living inheritance

    Currently, everyone has a lifetime exemption of $11.7 million that they can gift tax-free. Here’s one of my favorite strategies: Everyone can give up to $15,000 tax-free to anyone under the current (2021) annual gift tax exclusion. This means that a married couple can give their kids, grandkids, and any other individual $30,000 a year ($15,000 per person) completely tax-free.

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Analyst Who Exposed Libor as Broken Warns of Rising Rate ‘Tsunami’

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Peng knows trouble when he sees it -- and right now he detects it all over markets thanks to an oncoming interest-rate “tsunami.”Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Advocate Cap