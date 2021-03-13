Stimulus payments begin going out, as Biden touts the American Rescue Plan

  • Oops!
President Biden spoke about the American Rescue Plan at a Rose Garden event on Friday with Vice President Harris and congressional Democrats. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN to discuss who will receive stimulus checks and what could be next on the legislative agenda for the Biden administration.

LANA ZAK: President Biden is touting the signing of his first major legislative achievement, the American Rescue Plan. He appeared alongside Vice President Harris and congressional Democrats in the White House Rose Garden on Friday. The ceremony marked the beginning of a push to sell the $1.9 trillion package to the public.

The president says the bill will lift millions out of poverty. And beginning next week, he and the vice president will take that message on the road. The American Rescue Plan will also help boost the country's vaccination capacity by upping the number of vaccinators.

Under the legislation, more medical professionals, military members, even dentists and veterinarians, will help to administer shots. That should help meet another one of the president's goals, making every American adult eligible for the vaccine by May 1. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.

NANCY CORDES: Here is one of the first direct payments from the IRS. It popped up in a bank account today, the funds still pending for a couple of days.

JOE BIDEN: We are showing it's possible to get big, important things done.

NANCY CORDES: In the White House Rose Garden, President Biden and a group of socially distanced Democrats celebrated their passage of the law that made those payments possible, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

JOE BIDEN: This includes the biggest investment in child care since World War II. That's not hyperbole, that's just a fact. Today, governors on the left and right said they can meet Mr. Biden's new directive to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1, but only if they get more doses.

CHARLIE BAKER: I think getting to the president's objective is absolutely doable, but it's going to require a significant increase in available supply.

NANCY CORDES: Federal officials say weekly allocations should grow from 16 million doses now, to 24 million by early April. White House COVID coordinator, Jeff Zients--

JEFF ZIENTS: The next couple of weeks of supply overall are relatively flat before supply really starts to accelerate towards the end of the month, and then into April and into May.

NANCY CORDES: The White House announced it will help states handle the surge by doubling the number of pharmacies in the federal vaccine program to more than 20,000 and by authorizing more qualified professionals to administer the vaccine, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians.

LANA ZAK: And Nancy joins us now from outside the White House. Nancy, it's good to see you. As you mentioned in your story, stimulus payments are already starting to roll out. How long could this process take? And are there specific groups of Americans that are receiving their payments first?

NANCY CORDES: Yes, the IRS told reporters this evening that obviously, people whose electronic bank account information is on file with the IRS are going to be the first in line, because it's just easiest for the IRS to get that money to them. And so we know of individuals who are already starting to see the money appear in their accounts.

But the IRS also said, if you don't see the money, don't be concerned, because these payments are going out in batches. And of course, paper checks or debit cards are going to take even a little bit longer, but should start going out by the end of the month. And beyond that, Lana, they said if people do have questions about their payment and when it will arrive, they can actually go to a new tool on the IRS.gov website that is labeled "Get My Payment" starting on Monday.

LANA ZAK: Hmm, oh, really helpful information, Nancy. Well, we know that the president and vice president are going to be hitting the road next week to promote the American Rescue Plan. What can we expect to hear from them during those events? And what-- can you tell us anything more about what they're hoping to really accomplish in selling this bill that's already passed?

NANCY CORDES: Sure. Well, the bill right now, we know from polling, is fairly popular. But we've seen changes before. I mean, think about Obamacare and how its popularity has gone up, and then down, and then up again over time. They want to ensure that this law remains popular. And so what they're going to do is go around the country. They've got a lot of swing states on their schedule next week so that should tell you something.

And they're going to sell the various parts of the bill, remind people about what's in it, the parts of the bill that will benefit them, money to state and local governments, tax credits, money for schools. You know, people have not necessarily been paying attention to the debate over this law. And so what this administration wants to do is, it's very proud of this accomplishment-- its first major legislative accomplishment-- and it wants to remind Americans who got it done and what it's going to mean for them.

Because there will also be Republicans who are going out there and arguing that this is a waste of money, that it is going to be borrowing from our children and grandchildren, and running up the debt. And so the administration knows it is going to need to counter this message, because this is something, after all, that Democrats are going to want to run on in the midterm elections starting in about a year.

And so it's really important to this White House and to Democrats that even though the bill has now passed, and it's now been signed into law, and the checks are going out, the president and the vice president, and the first lady and the second gentleman, and members of the cabinet are all going to be out there in the coming weeks selling this law.

LANA ZAK: Yeah, Republicans and Democrats both intent already to run on this. Nancy, I want to ask you something more about the news that the president made last night saying that he's directing all states to make the vaccine available to every single adult who wants one by May 1. Previously, each of the state governors were making up their own plans about which priority groups should get it next, and how that needs to be ruled out. Do we know if state governors are actually on board with the president's plan to make this happen on May 1?

NANCY CORDES: By and large, the ones that we heard from today are on board. In fact, some of them said they think they could actually get to that goal of May 1 even sooner. And that's part of the reason that the White House chose May 1, because they knew that states would be able to work through the backlog of priority vaccine recipients by the time May 1 rolls around.

Interestingly, what we also heard from governors from the right and the left is that while they're very optimistic about being able to meet the president's directive, that of course it is going to depend on the supply. They say that they have the ability to administer more vaccines right now than they have doses. And so they say, as long as the supply is going to ramp up the way the White House says it is, then they feel that they'll be in a pretty good position to make that happen, to make all adults in their states eligible to get the vaccine by May 1.

LANA ZAK: All right, Nancy. One last question for you. What is the Biden administration's next major legislative priority?

NANCY CORDES: That is a great question. They won't tell us. And in fact, they say they're not really going to talk about it much over the next couple of weeks because they want to keep the focus on what they see as this major accomplishment passing and signing the American Rescue Plan.

But there are enough clues that have piled up, Lana, that I think we can safely say that it is probably going to be a big infrastructure spending package. All the signs on Capitol Hill here at the White House point to that being the next big thing on the agenda.

And interestingly, infrastructure has long been an issue that brings Democrats and Republicans together. For years, both sides have been saying they want to do a big infrastructure package. But it never really got off the ground, partly because the Trump White House, as much as it liked to say that it was bullish on infrastructure, never really put out its own legislative proposal.

This time around, we are expecting that this White House will do so with the help of House and Senate Democrats. The question will be whether Democrats and Republicans can agree on how to pay for that big package, because just like the bill that just got signed, it's going to be $1 or $2 or $3 trillion bill.

And chances are that Republicans are going to want it all to be paid for with cuts somewhere else, and Democrats are going to argue that this is going to spur investment, and spur the economy, and that it will eventually pay for itself. So whether they can meet in the middle, whether they can agree on exactly how this bill can and should be funded, that remains to be seen.

LANA ZAK: Lots of questions, still. All right, Nancy, thank you.

NANCY CORDES: You're welcome.

