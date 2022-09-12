Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in September

PeopleImages / iStock.com

As states review budgets this fall more and more are giving extra COVID relief aid money directly back to residents. Over on the East Coast, tax rebates will be sent out starting in September, with many homeowners receiving checks.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Here’s the list of states sending stimulus payments this fall.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts’ state auditor is still calculating how much taxpayers should receive thanks to the state’s revenue surplus. The auditor will reveal the figure by Sept. 20, 2022. Gov. Charlie Baker estimates that the surplus could be “north of $2.5 billion,” according to WGBH. Refunds of hundreds of dollars, based on a taxpayer’s income, could be issued this fall.

New Jersey

New Jersey homeowners and renters could be receiving property tax rebates based on their income. Homeowners making up to $150,000 will see a $1,500 rebate on their property taxes. Those earning between $150,000 and $250,000 will get a $1,000 rebate, according to CNET.com. Renters earning $150,000 or less will get a $450 check. That’s the good news. The bad news is New Jersey residents will have to wait a while for that money. New Jersey state treasury spokesperson Jennifer Sciortino told Patch that the checks would be coming “no later than May 2023.”

New York

Residents of Manhattan and the other New York City boroughs can look forward to property tax rebates of up to $150. Owners of one-, two-, or three-family homes who made less than $250,000 in 2020 qualify to receive the rebate on their primary residence.

Homeowners in other parts of New York who qualify for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption and had an income of $250,000 or less in the 2020 tax year could also qualify for a tax rebate, according to the Department of Taxation and Finance. Amounts vary but look for checks to be mailed starting in late August.

Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022

Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 SNAP Payments?

Pennsylvania

As part of Pennsylvania’s Property Tax / Rent Rebate Program, Pennsylvania residents age 65+, or age 50+ and widowed, or 18+ with a disability may qualify for an income-based tax rebate. Pennsylvanians may receive a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $650. Residents need to apply by December 31, 2022, here. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue website, those who received a rebate could also receive an additional one-time bonus, set to be issued by check or direct deposit this fall.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

Dawn Alcott contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in September