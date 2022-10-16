Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

Evgenia Parajanian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation.

For those who live in states that have already sent inflation relief or stimulus rebates — like Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — administrative delays and residents submitting tax refunds on a rolling basis over the past few months could mean that many citizens of these states could be getting payments this month, too. However, barring unexpected crises, residents of California, Hawaii and Virginia specifically will be receiving state stimulus refunds in October 2022:

California

Recipients of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) will start to receive checks as early as Oct. 7, according to the State of California Franchise Tax Board. Per the government site, “Direct deposit MCTR payments for Californians who received Golden State Stimulus (GSS) I or II are expected to be issued to bank accounts from October 7, 2022 through October 25, 2022, with the remaining direct deposits occurring between October 28, 2022 and November 14, 2022.”

MCTR debit cards will be mailed between October 25, 2022, and December 10, 2022. It’s estimated that 90% of direct deposits will be issued in October 2022 and 95% of all refunds will be issued by the end of the year. A top-level rebate of up to $1,050 is possible for married couples with multiple dependents who earn less than $150,000 per year.

Hawaii

Hawaii’s income-based Act 115 Refund provides checks for $100 or $300 depending on filing status and federally adjusted gross income. Taxpayers who filed their 2021 return between Jan. 1 and Jul. 31, 2022, should have received their direct deposit rebate from the Department of Taxation already.

Those who are due paper refund checks will have already received them or will be receiving them by the end of October. Those who submitted returns after July will receive their rebate checks up to 10 or 12 weeks after their filing date.

Virginia

To receive their 2022 one-time tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers, Virginia residents must have had a tax liability for tax year 2021. For those eligible who filed by Sep. 5, you should receive your rebate via direct deposit or a mailed paper check by Oct. 31, per the Virginia Tax site. To get this rebate, you must file your taxes by Nov. 1, 2022.

