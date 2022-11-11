Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These West Coast States in November

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

California may be home to the world’s biggest jackpot, with the winning ticket for the record-breaking $2 billion Powerball sold in Altadena this week, but most of the state — and the West Coast more broadly — is still dealing with the ramifications of ongoing inflation. To help with the financial burden, a few states are continuing to mail out stimulus or relief payments, including a substantial check coming to many California residents this month.

Per the latest Consumer Price Index data released Nov. 10, prices in the Western U.S. went up 0.7% in October. That’s an increase of 8.1% since this time last year, slightly above the new national average rate of inflation of 7.7%.

In the Western U.S., gasoline and shelter price hikes are largely contributing to the overall increase. Though, food is also up 10.5%, utilities are up 24.1% and transportation is up 15.1%.

Here’s what some West Coast states are doing to help residents.

California: Middle Class Tax Refund

The State of California started issuing one-time stimulus payments to eligible residents in October, mostly for direct deposit recipients. But anyone who doesn’t have their banking information provided to the state will start getting debit cards in the mail this month.

The state’s Franchise Tax Board explains that payments will be issued over the next several weeks, following alphabetical order based on last names of recipients. Most mailings should wrap up by the end of the month, unless you recently changed your bank account information. The amount of the refund ranges up to $1,050, per Newsweek.

Colorado: Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment

Due to an amendment to the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, residents are eligible (this year) for a tax rebate of $750 — or $1,500 for a couple who filed taxes jointly. You must have filed a 2021 tax return by June 30, be at least 18 years of age and have lived in the state for the entire 2021 calendar year to be eligible.

Many payments have already gone out this fall, but residents who were able to gain an extension and file by the October 17 deadline are set to get a payment soon — no later than Jan. 31, 2023, per CNET.

Hawaii: State Tax Rebates

Many residents in Hawaii have already received their one-time tax rebate — but for those who receive physical checks, those only started processing in October and are going out slowly in small batches due to a paper shortage, per Hawaii News Now.

Each person in a household is eligible to receive $300, even dependents, so a family of four could get $1,200. The stipulation is that single residents had to earn under $100,000, or under $200,000 for a couple filing jointly. Those above those thresholds will have their rebate amount reduced to $100.

