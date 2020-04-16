Stimulus program for small businesses runs out of money as Congress remains at odds over more funds

WASHINGTON – A stimulus program set up to prevent small businesses from shuttering and their employees from going on unemployment officially ran dry Thursday morning, less than two weeks after launching.

The fate of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was launched April 3 with $349 billion for loans to small businesses, is unclear as congressional leaders and the Trump administration remain at an impasse on a deal to inject billions more into the program.

The Treasury Department said that by law, it will not be able to issue loan approvals for small businesses because of the lapse in funding, pausing the program that approved more than 1.6 million applications for employers. The Small Business Administration said Thursday it halted accepting applications for loans and enrolling lenders.

As the program's popularity became apparent this month, the administration and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked Congress for an additional $250 billion in emergency funds to bolster the program and prevent it from running dry. Though both parties support adding money to the program, Democrats and Republicans have been unable to find a compromise on how the funds should be allocated.

"Democrats are blocking additional funding for the popular Paycheck Protection Program," President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter after the program halted. "They are killing American small businesses. Stop playing politics Dems! Support Refilling PPP NOW – it is out of funds!"

Late Wednesday, Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza issued a statement noting the historic demand for loans and pleading for Congress to pass more funding.

Democrats are blocking additional funding for the popular Paycheck Protection Program. They are killing American small businesses. Stop playing politics Dems! Support Refilling PPP NOW – it is out of funds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

More: As the Trump administration praises coronavirus relief program, lenders and small businesses criticize delays

More: PPP loan plan a mess for small businesses riding out coronavirus crisis

"The SBA has processed more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days. The Paycheck Protection Program is saving millions of jobs and helping America’s small businesses make it through this challenging time," they said. "We urge Congress to appropriate additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program – a critical and overwhelmingly bipartisan program."

Democrats demanded that in approving more money for the program, Congress should also pass more funds for hospitals and state and local governments. They want to bolster food stamp benefits and mandate some of the funds go to businesses owned by women and minorities.

Republicans have pushed for the money to be approved without any additions or mandates, arguing it's the only program at risk of evaporating.

More: Stimulus program for small business nearly depleted as Congress still negotiating a deal

Last week, Senate Republicans attempted to pass a measure that would provide the additional $250 billion for the program, but Democrats objected and offered a competing bill, which Republicans rejected.

As the funds ran dry, congressional Republicans argued liberals were playing political games and holding hostage billions desperately needed for businesses and workers.

"The Paycheck Protection Program just ran dry because (Nancy) Pelosi and (Chuck) Schumer are holding funds hostage to their unrelated far-left agenda," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote on Twitter. "Dems are putting people's livelihoods on the line to play partisan games. Despicable."

The top Republicans in the House and Senate – Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – also blamed liberals.

"Funding a bipartisan program should not be a partisan issue," they said in a joint statement hours before the program officially ran dry. "The cost of continued Democratic obstruction will be pink slips and shuttered businesses."

Thanks to Democrats, this is now the message small business owners will see when they try to apply for help through the Paycheck Protection Program. https://t.co/3ViZ7bfM87 pic.twitter.com/EMjoTrAiI5 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 16, 2020