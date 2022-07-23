Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

John Csiszar
·5 min read
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy immediately fell into recession, with unemployment spiking to 14.8%, the highest since records began in 1948. In response, the U.S. government passed a series of stimulus packages that, among other things, kept 11 million Americans out of poverty, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in June?
Save More: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

While the immediate effects of the coronavirus pandemic are now in the rear-view mirror, another threat to the economy has reared its head in 2022 — inflation, which spiked to its highest levels in 40 years. To help combat the stress this is putting on the finances of Americans, some are calling for additional stimulus. Here’s the current status of both federal and state stimulus packages for summer 2022.

Some Legislators Are Still Pushing for Additional Federal Stimulus

Although overall the American economy has been very strong over the past year, there are signs of weakness that have some federal legislators clamoring for more stimulus. In addition to the skyrocketing inflation rate, which has significantly raised the basic cost of living for most Americans, assistance such as the expanded child tax credit, enhanced unemployment benefits and mortgage assistance programs have all expired. If the economy is headed for a recession, as some economists fear, many Americans will be thrown right back into a world of economic uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, various forms of legislation have been promoted over the past year or so, but none of it has yet to gain any traction. In March 2021, for example, 21 senators signed a letter requesting ongoing, monthly stimulus checks to Americans, but that went nowhere.

Live Updates: Inflation, Social Security and More Economic Updates

The Biden Administration Hasn’t Promoted Any Additional Stimulus Check Legislation

In March 2022, the Biden administration requested $22.5 billion from Congress to help support the nation’s pandemic response. But even that request didn’t ask for additional direct payments to Americans. Rather, the White House sought $18.25 billion to go to the Department of Health and Human Services and $4.25 billion to go to the State Department and United States Agency for International Development. But this legislation was effectively shut down by the Senate.

In other words, even though the Biden administration has previously been in favor of direct stimulus checks, it is struggling to pass even pandemic-supporting legislation that it views as vital. This being the current political landscape, the chances of a fourth direct stimulus check are unlikely at best at this point.

Some States Are Taking the Initiative

Although there doesn’t appear to be any motion toward a fourth stimulus check on Capitol Hill, some states are picking up the slack. Here are a few of the stimulus initiatives either passed or in process in various states.

California

Details are still being hammered out, but it seems as if California residents who have a registered car will receive a check of $400 per car owned, up to two, before the end of the year. State legislators are still in a stalemate regarding the details of the plan, but it appears that at least some of the state’s budget surplus will be in the hands of residents before the end of the year.

Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill in late May to send payments of at least $400 to taxpayers this year. Payments are expected to arrive in September.

Delaware

Delaware was one of the first states working toward offering relief to state residents, with one-time “relief rebate” payments of $300 sent out to taxpayers who have filed their 2020 state tax return by the end of May.

Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation to distribute rebate payments of $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household and $500 for joint filers.

Hawaii

Hawaiian legislators have approved Gov. David Ige’s proposal to send $300 rebates to state residents earning less than $100,000 per year, and $100 rebates to those earning more. Payments might begin processing in late August.

Idaho

Idaho is another state that made an early move in 2022, distributing $75 rebate payments to full-time Idaho residents in March. Technically, the payments were equal to the greater of $75 or 12% of a resident’s 2020 Idaho state taxes.

Indiana

Indiana residents started receiving $125 tax rebate payments in May if they filed their 2021 taxes.

Maine

Significant stimulus payments of $850 are already on the way to Maine residents with a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 ($150,000 for heads of household and $200,000 for joint filers). Payments began on June 1.

Minnesota

Some frontline workers in Minnesota can expect a one-time payment of $750 in 2022, although the details of the distributions have not yet been released.

New Jersey

In 2021, New Jersey sent qualifying taxpayers a “Middle Class Tax Rebate” of up to $500. In his 2022 budget, Gov. Phil Murphy earmarked additional $500 payments to people who paid taxes using a federal ID number rather than a Social Security number.

New Mexico

Multiple rebates have been approved in New Mexico, including $250 for taxpayers earning under $75,000 annually and a $500 rebate for all taxpayers. The $250 rebates will be issued in July, while the $500 rebates will be sent in two payments, one in June and one in August.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?

    The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...

  • Arizona nonprofits raising qualifying funds for 2022 A Community Thrives grants

    Republic-sponsored A Community Thrives program gives nonprofits opportunity for community-building grants.

  • CDC: 2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in the US — the first pediatric cases

    The CDC said Friday that two kids were diagnosed with monkeypox this week, including an infant. The virus can be more dangerous for babies.

  • See Keke Palmer's Jaw-Dropping Nope Premiere Outfit: 'It's the Runway Look For Me'

    When deciding on her red carpet look, Keke Palmer says the head-to-toe Marc Jacobs look was a "no-brainer"

  • COVID hospitalizations, deaths on the rise in latest Florida BA.5 surge

    The numbers of new cases logged by the Florida Health Department isn't changing much, but sewage levels belie that picture.

  • Price drop! This genius gadget removes years' worth of lint from your dryer — and it's down to $12

    Save 45% now — and money and energy later — with this bestselling dryer vent–cleaning kit at Amazon.

  • Stimulus Update: Here's Where $5 Billion in Stimulus Payments Went and How It Worked Out

    This chunk of stimulus funds was distributed in a number of ways. About $62 billion was spent on expanding the food stamp program. The University of Michigan conducted an analysis of Census Bureau surveys and found that the poorest households and the families with children benefitted the most from the influx of cash.

  • Josef Newgarden Dominates Chippy IndyCar Race at Iowa

    Today's IndyCar race at Iowa was unbridled chaos. Josef Newgarden spent the day ahead of it all.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo trade destinations: Potential landing spots for 49ers QB

    With Jimmy Garoppolo's agents receiving the go-ahead from the 49ers to pursue a trade, potential offers could be on the table for San Franciscos front office soon.

  • Groups Push Schumer to Recuse Himself From Big Tech Legislation

    (Bloomberg) -- A coalition of progressive groups is calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to recuse himself from legislation intended to crack down on technology giants, saying he has a conflict of interest because his daughters work at Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundW

  • U.K. movie theaters offer free tickets to redheads amid punishing heat wave

    The United Kingdom recorded temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week.

  • Here's The Full (And Extremely Wild) 'Love Island USA' Episode Release Schedule

    'Love Island' season 4 is here and ready to, quite literally, take over your summer nights. See the full episode release schedule here.

  • Social Security COLA Increases Could Cost Seniors Money — Here’s How

    This year's soaring inflation rate likely means that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries will be the highest in decades, with one seniors advocacy group...

  • Kendall Stanley: Stunning inadequacies in Uvalde

    What does it say that nearly 400 good guys with guns failed for more than an hour to take care of a lone bad guy with a gun?

  • 8 Signs You Can Afford To Retire

    Leaving the working world behind can be an exciting but daunting prospect. Even if you have all your financial ducks in a row, you may find yourself doubting if you're actually prepared to enter this...

  • 5 Best & Worst States for Unemployment in 2022

    When it comes to unemployment in America, the good news is that rates in general are low. As of June 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the national unemployment rate was 3.6% for the...

  • Covid boosters for people under 50 on hold amid drive to speed up new vaccine

    Booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine for people younger than 50 are on hold as the Biden administration tries to accelerate a fall vaccination campaign using reformulated shots that target the now-dominant omicron subvariants, according to federal health officials. Officials are hoping vaccine makers - Moderna and Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech - are able to make the updated shots available as soon as early to mid-September instead of later in the fall, said three officials who spok

  • Illinois Bakery Receives Threats for Family-Friendly Drag Show

    Rather than give in to the threats, though, the bakery's owner is fighting back.

  • Poland's border fence threatens lynxes - researchers

    STORY: This fence cutting through Poland's Bialowieza forest, on the country's border with Belarus, is meant to stop the flow of migrants.But it is also hampering the movement of the Bialowieza lynxes and could lead to their extinction, researchers says.Before the border wall’s completion in late June, about 40 of the lynxes, which are protected by Polish law, inhabited the dense forest.It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an EU Natura 2000 special area of conservation.It is unclear how many of the lynxes stayed on the Polish side after the barrier was built.But the population is likely to be divided between the two sides, says the Mammal Research Institute at the Polish Academy of Sciences.Rafal Kowalczyk is a scientist there:"Lynxes used areas on both sides of the border, they had areas on both sides of the border and functioned as one population. Now, dividing the forest into two separate ecosystems will cause the population of these animals to be separated. In the case of lynx, it is so important that we already know that this population was partially isolated, it was characterized by a very low genetic variation, the lowest among European populations."Kowalczyk says his research showed that lynxes used to cross through the fence in Belarus undisturbed about 50 to 60 times a year.Poland's border guard says the fence does not constitute an obstacle for animals as it has 24 gates for large creatures to go through if needed, which will enable continuous migration.

  • Walking Dead Sets Premiere Date for Last Episodes — Plus, Season 11C Trailer Teases a New Breed of Walkers

    Get ready to say goodbye to all of your Walking Dead favorites. Well, except for Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, who are set to star, respectively, in an as-yet-unnamed Daryl-centric spinoff and an offshoot that follows frenemies Negan and Maggie to Manhattan (Isle of the Dead). The long-running AMC drama dropped at […]