STINAG Stuttgart Invest AG's (FRA:STG) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

STINAG Stuttgart Invest (FRA:STG) has had a rough month with its share price down 8.9%. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to STINAG Stuttgart Invest's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for STINAG Stuttgart Invest is:

3.3% = €4.8m ÷ €148m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

STINAG Stuttgart Invest's Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

On the face of it, STINAG Stuttgart Invest's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.9% either. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 17% seen by STINAG Stuttgart Invest over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared STINAG Stuttgart Invest's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 3.1% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if STINAG Stuttgart Invest is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is STINAG Stuttgart Invest Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 147%,STINAG Stuttgart Invest's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for STINAG Stuttgart Invest by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, STINAG Stuttgart Invest has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on STINAG Stuttgart Invest. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into STINAG Stuttgart Invest's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

