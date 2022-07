Jul. 1—GOSHEN — A second Goshen man has been charged with child solicitation within days of another arrest, both of which involved the same citizen sting group.

Adan Limones Diaz, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with child solicitation as a Level 4 felony. Police say they were tipped off by someone with Bikers Against Predators, who shared alleged text messages between Limones Diaz and someone he believed was an underage girl.