Sting nets two prostitution arrests

Jun. 5—Three people were arrested on prostitution or drug charges after a recent sex trafficking sting in Whitestown.

Undercover police on May 26 answered social media ads offering sex in exchange for money and invited those offered in the ads to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Whitestown for an encounter, according to court records.

The goal was to "identify and recover child and adult victims of human trafficking and investigate facilitators of sex trafficking," Zionsville Police Detective Thomas Beard wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Beard is assigned to the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force. CASE, Indiana State Police, Boone and Montgomery County sheriff's offices, and Crawfordsville, Whitestown and Zionsville police departments were among cooperative agencies that planned and operated the sting.

Matthew W. Nauer, 35, of Scottsburg, and Jasona Jefferson, 23, of Indianapolis, both answered ads and came to the Holiday Inn and offered sex for money, according to their individual affidavits.

A woman in a Jeep dropped Nauer off at about 5:30 p.m., while an Uber driver dropped Jefferson off at about 9 p.m., according to court records.

Nauer and Jefferson each reported to the hotel room an undercover officer texted to them, and each was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of prostitution, according to court records.

But each also had illegal drugs in their possession, which resulted in felony charges, according to court records. Nauer had fentanyl, while Jefferson had methamphetamine, police reported.

ZPD Officer Andrew Raiford's K9 partner Skyy indicated drugs were in the Jeep, police reported.

And Nauer's driver, Kammy Woods, 37, of Taylorsville, was found to have fentanyl in a wallet marked "Dog Mom," and said she was unaware of why she and Nauer were visiting Whitestown, according to the affidavit.

Police did not report in the court records if Nauer or Jefferson were victims of sex trafficking.

Nauer is charged with possession of a narcotic drug and prostitution.

Jefferson is charged with possession of meth, prostitution, and possession of paraphernalia.

Woods is charged with possession of a narcotic drug.

All three suspects have bonded out of jail.