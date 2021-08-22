Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.075

Stingray Group Inc.'s (TSE:RAY.A) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.075 per share on 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Stingray Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Stingray Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 44%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Stingray Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The first annual payment during the last 6 years was CA$0.12 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. Stingray Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Stingray Group has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Stingray Group's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Stingray Group might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Stingray Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

