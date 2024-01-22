A stinky situation: For $5 donation, RISPCA will put your ex's name in a litter box.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering supporters the chance to get back at an ex while contributing to a good cause this Valentine's season.

"For a $5 donation, we will write the name of your ex in a litter box for our shelter cats to poop all over. How's that for stinky retripootion?," the RISPCA says in a Facebook post.

Under the headline "Love Stinks," the post published Friday depicts amorous cartoon skunk Pepé Le Pew holding feline love interest Penelope Pussycat in an embrace. He's smiling. She isn't.

"Flame fizzled out?, Catfished?, Dumped?," the post asks.

Judging from the reaction on Facebook, the idea is a success. As of Monday morning, it had drawn 582 reactions, 86 comments and been shared 792 times.

Cats like this one at the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will help supporters get back at their exes this Valentine's season.

"I’m not usually vindictive but this is for a good cause ... best $5 I’ll ever spend!," wrote a Facebook user.

"Brilliant ... If u sent pics ... would get way more donations," wrote another.

Another wrote, "My wife was curious if this was only for Exes or if she could purchase one for her current husband as well."

Stephanie Van Patten, director of community engagement for the RISPCA, said, "We are completely floored by the response this campaign has received."

As of Monday morning, the RISPCA had received 351 names and raised $2,200. Some supporters donated in excess of the $5 per name.

Donations have come from Rhode Island and beyond, including Alaska, Texas and Missouri, Van Patten said.

"We would love to see every state represented and plan to post a map marked with represented states so far to see if we can reach all 50," she said.

Exes aren't the only subjects ending up in the litter boxes, Van Patten noted. She said, "Many people included other topics such as childhood cancer and Alzheimer’s dementia and even the Cleveland Browns."

