Stipe Miocic brings plenty of power to Jon Jones super fight

Oct. 11—Stipe Miocic isn't sure how he will tip the scales during weigh-ins for UFC 295 Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden.

The two-time UFC heavyweight champion might check in close to 250 pounds for his super fight vs. champion Jon Jones.

Coach Marcus Marinelli said it doesn't really matter.

What will matter is what Miocic brings to the octagon for the much-anticipated championship fight. Among them will be his experience — every time Miocic has fought since 2016 has been for the heavyweight title — his endurance and his power.

The latter could be very important for Miocic, whose ability to land with force some might argue is underrated.

On Oct. 10 during a training session at his Strong Style gym, Eastlake North graduate Miocic worked an oversized heavy bag with "The Rock" insignia printed on it — not for former wrestler/turned actor Duane Johnson. Rather, it had the imprint just below that read "Rocky Marciano" — one of the greatest heavyweight boxers and also nicknamed "The Rock."

During about a 20-minute session pounding away at the bag (with intervals of jumping ropes), Miocic showed off heavy left hooks and straight rights.

"No jabs, all power," Marinelli told Miocic during the latter half of heavy bag work. "Think speed, shoulder and hip."

Those body parts generate the power in a fighter's punch, and they've served Miocic well during his UFC career. His 20-4 all-time record features nine knockouts in the UFC. That includes four during his reign as a two-time champ beginning in 2016.

The first was a short right that floored Fabrico Werdum to win the belt for the first time in May 2016. Four months later in Cleveland, Miocic pummeled Alistair Overeem from the top position with a number of rights to the face. Against Junior dos Santos in May 2017, Miocic dropped the contender along the cage with a series of vicious rights in Round 1.

Then against Daniel Cormier in August of 2019, Miocic used 13 left hooks to the body in Round 4 that set up Cormier, who later in the round was dropped with a series of lefts and rights. In a blink, Miocic, who turned 41 in August, became champion for the second time in his career.

It's that type of punching power that could be an X factor for Miocic vs. Jones. How Jones reacts to a Miocic power punch has to be one of the big questions leading up to the super fight.

"As you get older, a little more strength can carry you a little bit more," said Marinelli.

Miocic didn't dismiss the question when asked if he will have the advantage on Jones when it comes to punching power.

"I hope so," he said. "Hopefully, he'll be sleeping."

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez recently told SI.com don't count out Miocic — the big betting underdog — because of his punching power.

"... There is always that puncher's chance," said Velasquez. "There's always that 'maybe' chance, and that's what I believe continues to bring interest into the fights.

"... He brings so many threats to Jon Jones. So it's one of those things that's like, obviously you think or your gut would tell you that Jon Jones may come out of this on top. But it's always that 'maybe'. And Stipe is one of those guys that can bring out that big 'maybe' in this fight as well."

An example of that was during Miocic second fight vs. Cormier, which ended in the fourth round via a Miocic KO. Early on in that fight, though, Cormier was in control until Miocic rallied in the third and fourth rounds, thanks to his decision to go to the body with left hooks. It was that type of split decision and the power of those punches that swung the fight to the favor of Miocic.

"It's gonna be a chess match," said Mioicc. "Whoever makes the right move, wins."

Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones

What: UFC 295, main event for Jones' heavyweight championship belt

When: Nov. 11

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Records: Miocic 20-4, Jones 27-1

TV: Pay-per-view